This colourful collection draws inspiration from the mystical depths of coral reefs

Forget being classy, sophisticated, edgy, or minimalist, some days simply call for colour. Those days when you feel happy inside out, and want to add a pop of shade to your style statement, that’s when Advait’s collections often come to the rescue. Deeply rooted in the world of fine art, the brand is known for transforming original paintings into striking, wearable pieces through diverse techniques. The latest in line is Kaia, a collection heavily inspired by the ocean. And if water fascinates you, this one is bound to catch your eye.

Kaia is way of celebrating the wild, organic beauty of marine life

Designer Advaitha Ravishankar explains, “The name itself means ‘from the sea,’ and the collection draws inspiration from the mystical depths of coral reefs, a world full of movement, texture, and vibrant life.” She shares that they were deeply influenced by the abstract fluidity of Helen Frankenthaler’s paintings, particularly her soak-stain technique, which evokes the dreamlike feeling of being underwater. “Kaia captures natural elements like mangroves, waves, jellyfish, oysters, and reefs, all translated into expressive, emotive prints. It’s our way of celebrating the wild, organic beauty of marine life,” she adds.

Discussing the materials she used to bring the collection to life, she mentions, “We’ve consciously chosen lightweight, sustainable fabrics like Bemberg cotton and satin, both of which allow the fluidity of the prints to breathe and flow beautifully.” The colour palette is a blend of deep sea blues, reef-inspired purples, kelp greens, soft coral pinks, and muted pearl whites. It is worth noting that these shades are all layered in soft gradients or bold contrasts.