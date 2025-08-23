Couturier Suneet Varma’s new collection, Sehr, reflects serenity

A

Indian wear has evolved beautifully. Today’s brides and clients want more versatility and have a deeper connection to what they wear. It is not about grandeur anymore, and is more about emotion and individuality. What I do miss is the romance of getting dressed the way it once was, the unhurried moments, the quiet joy of choosing each piece, the way jewellery and fabrics were savoured like poetry. There was beauty in that ritual. But I also love that today we carry that same spirit forward in new ways—pieces that are lighter, more versatile, yet still rich in story and craft.