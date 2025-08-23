Couturier Suneet Varma’s new collection, Sehr, reflects serenity
Couturier Suneet Varma continues to redefine the Indian fashion scene through his romantic vision, sculptural silhouettes, and unapologetic celebration of femininity. His latest couture offering, Sehr, unveiled at Hyundai India Couture Week, pays tribute to the magic of twilight hours, when reality fades and dreams awaken. Rooted in the Urdu word ‘Sehr’ (meaning enchantment, or early morning magic), the collection comprises sensual silhouettes, artisanal handicraft, and fantastical storytelling. Flowing chiffons, silks, glistening embroidery, and a palette of rose tints, ice lilacs, greys, and obsidian black turn the silhouettes dreamy. The collection offers soft skirts, draped corsets with shimmer, fitted jackets and languid shararas. The couturier takes us through the range and tells us how his designs have evolved over the three decades of his fashion journey.
Inside Suneet Varma’s dreamy couture collection Sehr
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection was born from a feeling—that dreamy, almost surreal moment before morning fully arrives. It is inspired by the mysteries of an enchanted forest, where every shadow holds a story. Likewise, every garment tells a tale of seduction and strength. It is a tribute to the modern woman celebrating femininity, romanticism, and magic all together.
When it comes to Indian wear, how much has it evolved from how it was when you started? What do you wish stayed the same?
Indian wear has evolved beautifully. Today’s brides and clients want more versatility and have a deeper connection to what they wear. It is not about grandeur anymore, and is more about emotion and individuality. What I do miss is the romance of getting dressed the way it once was, the unhurried moments, the quiet joy of choosing each piece, the way jewellery and fabrics were savoured like poetry. There was beauty in that ritual. But I also love that today we carry that same spirit forward in new ways—pieces that are lighter, more versatile, yet still rich in story and craft.
What significance does sustainability hold for you?
To me, sustainability is about care and intention. Couture is slow by nature; it takes a lot of consideration in the details, intent, handcrafted, and everything in between is made to last. I’ve always believed that if a garment is made with love and holds meaning for someone, it naturally becomes sustainable. It’s not disposable. It stays with you, sometimes for generations.
In the current context, what are the global fashion movements or trends that have really impressed you and why?
I love that fashion is becoming more emotional again. Designers are telling stories, reconnecting with craftsmanship. There’s a softness, a sensitivity in the way people are designing now, whether it’s through surrealism, quiet luxury, or artisanal detail. I also appreciate how fashion is embracing theatre; it’s something I’ve always done in my shows, where each look becomes part of a larger narrative.
What inspires you, and how have your design sensibilities and preferences evolved over the years?
Inspiration for me comes from everywhere, be it poetry, art, nature, or music. And sometimes it’s just a feeling. Over the years, I think I’ve moved towards subtler storytelling. In my early years, I was drawn to high drama and grandeur—now I find beauty in restraint and softness. My work still celebrates femininity, but in a quieter, more powerful way.
What are your plans for the label?
We’re excited about expanding what couture can mean, not just through clothes but through experience. The new space we’re opening in Mehrauli is a big part of that. It’s not just a store, it’s a place to feel, to engage with the craft. And we’re continuing to work on new collections that push our boundaries while staying true to our roots.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves for men and women?
For women, a beautifully constructed corset blouse, a sheer dupatta with delicate work, and one standout piece in an unusual pastel tone are must-haves. For men, a well-fitted jacket or bandhgala in an interesting texture or colour, a classic kurta with a twist, and statement footwear that always finishes the look.
Tell us about your upcoming collections?
We’re entering a thrilling new chapter with something fresh, unexpected, and very close to our hearts.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.