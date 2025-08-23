Kolkata label Chitras comes up with a Puja edit inspired by painter Sunayani Devi

A

Sunayani is a series of handloom jamdanis that pays homage to Sunayani Devi, a self‑taught painter born into the Tagore family. As the sister of Abanindranath and Gaganendranath Tagore, her first lessons in painting began while toying with colours. Though she never received a formal training in art, her work was deeply influenced by elements of both folk traditions and Indian cultural authenticity. She then went on to become one of the pioneers of Bengal School of Art. Our collection honours her life and artistic legacy that stands as a significant marker in the evolution of modern Indian art. Drawing inspiration from her renowned painting Avishar, we have attempted to recreate the emotional distance and yearning it conveys, with a sense of dreamlike restraint. Meanwhile, Dui Sakhee reflects the quiet bond between companions, who on a closer observation, is revealed to be Krishna, disguised as Sakhee in a conversation with Radha, portraying a devotional or personal context, exemplifying her signature simplicity and subtle emotional resonance.