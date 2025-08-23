Monsoon ’25 collection captures the mood, movement, and magic of the season

For Lakshita, designing a monsoon collection isn’t just about rain-proof fashion—it’s about rhythm, mood, and movement. “We call it dressing with the season, not just for it,” says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder of Lakshita. “It’s about flowing with the monsoon’s energy—its stillness, its softness, even its unpredictability.”
The Monsoon ’25 capsule is built around ease—lightweight dobby dresses, cotton-linen kurtis, and rayon slub co-ords that breathe and move with the wearer. “We wanted fabrics that feel as effortless and comforting as the season itself,” he explains. “Pieces like the Khumar Slate Blue Dress or Manzar Dusty Rose Kurti were chosen for how beautifully they respond to humid weather—dry fast, drape well, and keep you comfortable.”
The collection’s colour story mirrors rain-washed landscapes. “The monsoon has a gentle, calming energy. We leaned into soothing pastels and deeper hues that feel like blooms after a downpour,” says Sachin. Soft layers and unfussy silhouettes evoke that same sense of quiet luxury.
Above all, it’s a collection shaped by pause. “Monsoon slows life down. We wanted our clothes—and our storytelling—to honour that rhythm. This edit isn’t about rushing through the season, it’s about living in it.”
Prices start at Rs 1,999. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
