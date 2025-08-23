Monsoon ’25 collection captures the mood, movement, and magic of the season

For Lakshita, designing a monsoon collection isn’t just about rain-proof fashion—it’s about rhythm, mood, and movement. “We call it dressing with the season, not just for it,” says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder of Lakshita. “It’s about flowing with the monsoon’s energy—its stillness, its softness, even its unpredictability.”

Designing with the monsoon’s rhythm in mind

The Monsoon ’25 capsule is built around ease—lightweight dobby dresses, cotton-linen kurtis, and rayon slub co-ords that breathe and move with the wearer. “We wanted fabrics that feel as effortless and comforting as the season itself,” he explains. “Pieces like the Khumar Slate Blue Dress or Manzar Dusty Rose Kurti were chosen for how beautifully they respond to humid weather—dry fast, drape well, and keep you comfortable.”