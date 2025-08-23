Teejh launches Ziya: Lightweight festive saris for the modern Indian woman

This idea of “tradition without the weight” runs through the entire collection. Visually and physically lighter than typical festive wear, the saris ditch stiff fabrics and ornate bulk in favour of breathable textures and a subtle shimmer. “You can move, dance, and live in these saris—and still feel festive,” Maya adds.

Fabric selection played a pivotal role. The team worked with ultra-light blends that drape like a dream and feel like second skin. “Texture was key,” says Maya. “Each sari features a soft sheen or shimmer that elevates the look without adding weight.”

It is a collection of versatile pieces that glide effortlessly between day and night. Standouts include pastel saris with muted metallic undertones, delicate lace borders, and scalloped edges that play with light just enough to make a quiet statement. “Little details like shimmer piping or lightweight sequin work bring elegance without the fuss,” Satish explains.

The name Ziya, meaning light or glow, captures the spirit perfectly. “It’s about that effortless glow-up—the kind that comes from feeling comfortable, confident, and connected to your roots,” says Maya. “It isn’t about over-the-top drama; it’s about luminous energy and soft celebration.”

Styling, too, invites personal interpretation. “Belt it up, pair it with a corset blouse or go dressed-down glam with sneakers,” they suggest. “The beauty of Ziya is how easily it adapts to your vibe.”

Price starts at Rs 3,299. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress