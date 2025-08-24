Flowers take the centerstage in Studio Surbhi’s latest drop
Designer Surbhi Rawat’s label Studio Surbhi’s Garlands collection is a bouquet of 37 garments blooming with vibrant prints, fluid silhouettes, and soft textures. The exquisite pieces are designed in breezy georgette satins and cotton silks to flow effortlessly from daytime elegance to evening ease, making them versatile summer staples. Surbhi takes us through the same.
Studio Surbhi unveils Garlands collection inspired by Thai florals
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection is inspired by Phuang malai, the traditional Thai floral garland that whispers tradition and shouts beauty. It’s my love letter to culture and craftsmanship. The idea was to bring that sense of offering and emotion into wearable art where every print and pleat carries a story.
How different is the collection from the previous ones?
This one is bolder in palette, more relaxed in structure, and emotionally richer. I’ve leaned into colour and cultural storytelling with greater intention this time. The silhouettes are more fluid, encouraging movement and freedom, while the mood is softer, more romantic, and expressive.
What’s trending in casual, occasion, and wedding wear this season?
In casual wear, it’s co-ord sets and breathable fabrics. Occasion wear calls for volume, soft tailoring, and joyful prints. Wedding wear is all about personal expression, florals, organza, layered textures, and heritage-in-spired details that feel both rooted and current.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A crisp white shirt, floral co-ords, relaxed trousers, something sheer for the evenings, and at least one bold mood-lifting piece. Think clothing that moves with you, breathes with you, and brings joy to everyday dressing.
What are your plans for the label?
To grow organically, expand our reach, collaborate more with artisans, and continue building a label that is creatively bold and culturally rooted. We’re also working toward making our pieces more accessible across tiers. We believe in slow growth with a strong soul.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
Let’s just say that if this one was about flowers, the next one’s about fire. Think bolder cuts, deeper tones, and silhouettes that walk into a room before you do. We’re exploring new fabric stories and pushing the boundaries of structure and surface.
