Qbik’s latest drop turns nostalgia into couture, made for winter celebrations

The weather’s getting colder, and times of celebration are drawing closer. Be it weddings or festivals, the air of anticipation is building in a way that fills us with excitement. With these seasonal changes, we naturally reach for our winter wardrobes to welcome the second half of the year. While summers invite lighter, flowy silhouettes, winters bring the opportunity to pull out heavier, richly decked ensembles in thicker fabrics.

Catching on to this shift, Qbik presents its latest drop, Disco Deewane — inspired by bold Bollywood drama.

“We wanted to balance the bling and Kashmiri embroidery and its richness. Hence, we tried to incorporate it in various ways like using appliques, adding stonework, incorporating a little metal, and aiming for cohesive outfits. The inspiration came from Bollywood and Kashmiri embroidery, its old school nostalgia with drama. This time, we even developed metal animal charms like deers, elephants, horses,” says designer Vrinda Sachdev.

The label’s signature Kashmiri embroidery which has been a constant in their work is treated like a living, evolving character. “The fabric, colours, and surrounding embroideries change, but the technique stays the same. It’s classic, an heirloom piece, and we’re just having fun with it,” Vrinda adds.