Qbik’s latest drop turns nostalgia into couture, made for winter celebrations

The weather’s getting colder, and times of celebration are drawing closer. Be it weddings or festivals, the air of anticipation is building in a way that fills us with excitement. With these seasonal changes, we naturally reach for our winter wardrobes to welcome the second half of the year. While summers invite lighter, flowy silhouettes, winters bring the opportunity to pull out heavier, richly decked ensembles in thicker fabrics.
“We wanted to balance the bling and Kashmiri embroidery and its richness. Hence, we tried to incorporate it in various ways like using appliques, adding stonework, incorporating a little metal, and aiming for cohesive outfits. The inspiration came from Bollywood and Kashmiri embroidery, its old school nostalgia with drama. This time, we even developed metal animal charms like deers, elephants, horses,” says designer Vrinda Sachdev.
The label’s signature Kashmiri embroidery which has been a constant in their work is treated like a living, evolving character. “The fabric, colours, and surrounding embroideries change, but the technique stays the same. It’s classic, an heirloom piece, and we’re just having fun with it,” Vrinda adds.
The collection includes silk lehengas, embroidered gilets, organza dupattas, and even contemporary menswear. The colour palette leans on jewel tones like plum, bottle green, navy, and maroon which are paired with unexpected shades like aubergine, olive, or wine. Vrinda highlights favourites like an aubergine lehenga with metalwork and Kashmiri applique, and a red lehenga in full metal with a broad Kashmiri border.
If Rivets, the brand’s previous drop, was light and breezy for summer cocktails, Disco Deewane is made for winter drama. “The cold season allows us to experiment with heavier fabrics, colours, and surfaces without worrying about weight. We went for dramatic yet freeing combinations which help our wearers express themselves,” says Vrinda.
With Qbik’s Hyderabad store being only its second in the country, Vrinda admits the city’s fashion sensibilities have shaped their collections. “We definitely changed the necklines, and added sleeves, I am also experimenting a lot more brighter colours for Hyderabad.” she shares. Menswear also sees a shift. “Our sherwanis have lessened, and our experimental dhotis, our drape pants have come up widely,” Vrinda adds, noting the city’s appetite for experimenting with tradition.
For her, Disco Deewane is a step towards pushing embroidery into fresh territory. “Since the past two years, we have experimented widely with metal. We’re using it within our embroideries now. We want to introduce Hyderabad to outfits that can be layered with the beautiful jewellery you get here. Or maybe you don’t even have to wear jewellery — just wear your watch and call it a day.”
Vrinda has observed a growing preference for adding extra sparkle to traditional wear, with demand extending beyond metal and Kashmiri embroidery to include sequins, cut dana, and opaque stones, especially for sangeet outfits. Looking forward to this trend, Vrinda shares exciting details about the upcoming drop, “I want to explore charms further, make them more symbolic. Next month’s Drop 2 will feature jewel-toned saris with elements like underwires, ornate Rajasthani folk elements, and Japanese clouds.”
With Disco Deewane, Qbik delivers heritage and modernity; it’s a festive dance floor where Kashmiri embroidery mingles and twirls with metal charms.
Price starts at INR 36,500. Available at the Qbik store, Banjara Hills.
