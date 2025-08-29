Inspired by the sacred pause before celebrations, Mangalya captures unity, and joy

Indian festivals are pure bliss, but what’s even more exciting is the time leading up to them. As the season approaches, there’s a buzz all around, the atmosphere shifts, and everything feels joyful. Markets bustle with shoppers eager to dress in their ethnic best, indulge in delicious food, and prepare for the celebrations ahead. Fashion label Pink City by Sarika’s latest drop, Mangalya, talks about this spirit, highlighting the sacred beginning of the festive season.

Mangalya symbolises the beginning of prosperity, love and community

The founder and designer, Sarika Kakrania, says, “The name itself comes from the Sanskrit word Mangalya, meaning auspiciousness and good fortune, signifying love, prosperity, and community.” For her, the edit symbolises the beginning of prosperity, love, and community, marking both the literal and emotional start to every celebration.

One of the most attractive aspects of the drop is its colour palette. “Mangalya’s hues flow with rich, ceremonial tones, including rani pink, sindoori red, turmeric yellow, emerald green, and amethyst purple; each chosen for its auspicious undertones and festive brightness,” says Sarika. She explains that the vibrant shades are deeply intentional, inspired by the celebratory spirit of Indian festivals. “Every shade carries its own emotion, energy, and tradition,” she adds. Mangalya offers an array of traditional-meets-contemporary outﬁts like kaftans, kurtas, bandhni-inspired tunics, and more. According to the designer, these silhouettes are rooted in Indian tradition but are made fresh with modern interpretations, making them comfortable and versatile.