This collection celebrates the Pink City’s heritage and timeless, heartfelt charm

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is a melting point of history and culture. Celebrated for its distinct architectural charm, the city reflects a harmonious blend of traditional and artistic influences. Its palaces, forts, bustling markets and rich heritage cannot be overlooked. With an atmosphere steeped in timeless elegance and cultural richness, Jaipur captivates the hearts of travellers while warmly embracing its residents. Studio Surbhi’s Basale autumn/winter collection is an ode to Jaipur – “a city that becomes more than just a place — a part of the soul.”

The designer and founder, Surbhi Rawat says, “Jaipur’s colours, textures, and emotional resonance were the guiding lights as we sought to create a collection that echoes not just the visual splendour of the city, but also its connection to those who live and breathe its energy.”

According to her, Basale evokes a sense of cosiness, warmth, and deep attachment, mirroring the way the city touches one’s heart. “It isn’t just a place — it is a feeling, an atmosphere that lingers long after you leave. In Basale, we wanted to capture this sense of belonging, comfort, and luxury, just as Jaipur does,” she adds.

Surbhi believes true beauty lies in the details, curating embroidery, weaving, and embellishments to reflect Jaipur’s spirit. She shares, “The names of the prints are directly inspired by gemstones, including Neelam (Sapphire), Pukhraj (Topaz), Panna (Emerald), and Manek (Ruby), reflecting Jaipur’s gem heritage and its aura of luxury. The Johri print, inspired by the jewellers of Jaipur, and the Boota print, with paisleys and floral motifs, pay homage to the city’s artistic legacy.”