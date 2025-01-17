This collection celebrates the Pink City’s heritage and timeless, heartfelt charm
Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is a melting point of history and culture. Celebrated for its distinct architectural charm, the city reflects a harmonious blend of traditional and artistic influences. Its palaces, forts, bustling markets and rich heritage cannot be overlooked. With an atmosphere steeped in timeless elegance and cultural richness, Jaipur captivates the hearts of travellers while warmly embracing its residents. Studio Surbhi’s Basale autumn/winter collection is an ode to Jaipur – “a city that becomes more than just a place — a part of the soul.”
The designer and founder, Surbhi Rawat says, “Jaipur’s colours, textures, and emotional resonance were the guiding lights as we sought to create a collection that echoes not just the visual splendour of the city, but also its connection to those who live and breathe its energy.”
According to her, Basale evokes a sense of cosiness, warmth, and deep attachment, mirroring the way the city touches one’s heart. “It isn’t just a place — it is a feeling, an atmosphere that lingers long after you leave. In Basale, we wanted to capture this sense of belonging, comfort, and luxury, just as Jaipur does,” she adds.
Surbhi believes true beauty lies in the details, curating embroidery, weaving, and embellishments to reflect Jaipur’s spirit. She shares, “The names of the prints are directly inspired by gemstones, including Neelam (Sapphire), Pukhraj (Topaz), Panna (Emerald), and Manek (Ruby), reflecting Jaipur’s gem heritage and its aura of luxury. The Johri print, inspired by the jewellers of Jaipur, and the Boota print, with paisleys and floral motifs, pay homage to the city’s artistic legacy.”
The collection features luxurious fabrics like georgette satin, adding effortless sophistication with its smooth flow and sheen that enhances jewel tones and intricate details. Cotton silk brings structure and comfort, ideal for versatile day-to-evening pieces. Organza is used for saris and overlays, offering lightness, airy drapes, and a translucent texture that adds depth while maintaining wearability. Surbhi tells us, “The colour palette has been carefully curated to reflect the autumnal warmth and winter’s cosy serenity while carrying an unexpected radiance — just like Jaipur itself.” She preferred blending rich autumnal hues with touches of sunset golds, deep reds, sapphire blues, ivory and cream and emerald greens.
Basale offers versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night, exuding timeless glamour. Surbhi shares, “These designs are perfect for gala dinners, charity events, or blacktie affairs, ensuring you make a sophisticated statement. Draped kaftan gowns and pant saris are ideal for cocktail parties and formal receptions, blending refinement with fashion-forward elegance.”
The collection also shines as resort wear. “Kalidar skirts with draped jackets and panna floral jumpsuits are perfect for poolside lounging or sunset dinners, combining comfort and glamour effortlessly,” she adds. With dramatic silhouettes, Basale is equally suited for red-carpet appearances and luxurious soirées. Surbhi envisions Basale as more than just fashion. She wants wearers to feel a sense of elegance rooted in a legacy of craftsmanship.
Price starts at Rs 15,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi