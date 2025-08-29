Inspired by the spirit of festivals, Fashion Story Studio’s latest collection Jashn brings together the vibrance of tradition

Every year, as Navratri arrives, India lights up with nine nights of rhythm, devotion, and colour. From the spirited Garba and Dandiya circles of Gujarat to the grandeur of Durga Puja in Bengal, the festival takes on a different shade in every region — yet its heart remains the same. What makes it timeless is its ability to evolve without losing meaning. Ancient rituals meet modern celebrations, contemporary tunes merge with folk beats, and traditional attire finds new life in the way today’s generation dresses, dances, and celebrates.
Founded by mother-daughter duo Foram and Jinisha Shah, the label is based in the idea of reinterpreting tradition through a modern lens. “Whether it’s a lehenga featuring reimagined bandhani-inspired textures or a choli set adorned with digitally enhanced Pichwai motifs, every ensemble pays homage to cultural roots while staying globally relevant,” shares Jinisha. Their philosophy centres around clothing that honour where we as people come from, while embracing who we are becoming.
“Jashn is our ode to the joy, colour, and cultural vibrance that defines Indian festivals and rituals. The vision for the collection was to capture the warmth of festive nostalgia but through the eyes of a modern, comfort-first wearer,” says Jinisha. The pieces are meant to feel as well as look like a celebration on the body.
The collection leans into traditional Indian art forms which are reimagined with a modern sensibility. Motifs are drawn from Pichwai lotuses and cows, symbolising purity, abundance alongside geometric bandhani dots, representing unity and flow. “There are also abstract florals and architectural forms borrowed from temple carvings and nature’s symmetry, motifs that speak to both spiritual grounding and visual harmony,” Jinisha adds.
Fabrics play an equally important role in bringing the collection to life. “We’ve worked exclusively with pure, high-quality fabrics that embody elegance, comfort, and movement,” she says. Pure Russian silk lends a luxurious texture and drapes gracefully. Crepe silk, with its fluidity, holds intricate prints beautifully, while chinnon adds volume and softness without any heaviness, keeping the silhouettes light yet impactful.
The colour palette is also deeply thematic and expressive. Rich jewel tones of mehendi green, sindoor red, royal black, and mustard are the focus along with various shades of pink — from blush to rani to dusty rose, and deep and electric blues. Shades like classic ivory and jet black ground the collection, creating balance and contrast. Each colour carries the vibrant festive spirit of India.
Creating Jashn was as much a personal journey as it was a design process. One of the most memorable aspects for the team was the dynamic between Jinisha and her mother, who is also a co-founder. “Our creative discussions often led to friendly clashes. We would disagree on print scales, fabric choices, or the finer details of a silhouette. But those debates were the most valuable, because they pushed us to refine our ideas and find a balance between heritage and modernity,” Jinisha explains.
The work behind Jashn was both creative and technical. Digitally reinterpreting traditional motifs and perfecting the tailoring of voluminous flares kept the team deeply engaged. “Even when the process became challenging, there was always laughter, passion, and a strong sense of respect in the room. That joy is reflected in the spirit of the collection,” Jinisha shares.
The campaign shoot mirrors the same energy. The goal was to create a visual world that felt joyful, bold but also emotional. Instead of relying on a traditional festive backdrop, the focus was placed on the model, the garment, and the feeling it evoked. Colours for the backdrop such as orange and purple were chosen deliberately for their intensity and cultural depth. “These shades are vibrant and contrasting. They mirror the energy of Indian celebrations while framing the drama of our prints and flares,” Jinisha explains. By keeping the setting minimal, the fabrics and movement got the opportunity to shine. Materials like Russian silk, crepe silk, and chinnon revealed their richness under light, while the styling kept each frame unposed and natural. “We wanted every shot to feel real, to capture both stillness and spontaneity, and to let the garments tell their own story,” she adds.
Speaking of the collection, Jinisha shares that pieces like Radha and Mohini capture the balance of tradition and modernity that defines the collection. The Radha outfit brings Kutchi and Pichwai prints into focus, their intricacy preserved but reinterpreted to feel fresh and current. Its lightweight, fluid silhouette lets the prints do the storytelling while keeping the overall look graceful and wearable.
Mohini, on the other hand, is a nod to Patola tradition. “A chevron lehenga paired with a traditional Patola blouse and a modern dupatta makes the ensemble dramatic yet comfortable. It quickly became a favourite, especially after the Mohini reel went viral, turning the piece into a representation of the collection’s celebratory spirit,” she adds.
Together, these two looks set the tone for Jashn. The wider collection carries the same energy, with lehenga sets, chaniya cholis, and coordinated ensembles designed to be festive but light, elegant yet easy to wear. High flares that extend up to 16 meters add movement and drama, while digitally printed skirts and blouses keep the pieces statement-making without weighing them down.
The pieces are meant to move across occasions. They work just as well for Navratri nights, where comfort is key, as they do for destination weddings that demand grandeur but in travel-friendly fabrics. They suit festive rituals, pujas, and even smaller gatherings where women want something youthful, versatile, and effortless. “We wanted women to feel adorned but never weighed down, whether they’re dancing through garba or celebrating at home, the clothes are made to let them feel like themselves,” Jinisha explains. It shows that traditional attire does not have to be heavy or restrictive, but can feel light, versatile, and expressive. Each piece carries forward stories and culture while giving the wearer freedom and ease. The message is of confidence and individuality, encouraging women to embrace their culture while making bold, modern statements.
Prices start at INR 21,500.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress