Inspired by the spirit of festivals, Fashion Story Studio’s latest collection Jashn brings together the vibrance of tradition

Creating Jashn was as much a personal journey as it was a design process. One of the most memorable aspects for the team was the dynamic between Jinisha and her mother, who is also a co-founder. “Our creative discussions often led to friendly clashes. We would disagree on print scales, fabric choices, or the finer details of a silhouette. But those debates were the most valuable, because they pushed us to refine our ideas and find a balance between heritage and modernity,” Jinisha explains.

The work behind Jashn was both creative and technical. Digitally reinterpreting traditional motifs and perfecting the tailoring of voluminous flares kept the team deeply engaged. “Even when the process became challenging, there was always laughter, passion, and a strong sense of respect in the room. That joy is reflected in the spirit of the collection,” Jinisha shares.

The campaign shoot mirrors the same energy. The goal was to create a visual world that felt joyful, bold but also emotional. Instead of relying on a traditional festive backdrop, the focus was placed on the model, the garment, and the feeling it evoked. Colours for the backdrop such as orange and purple were chosen deliberately for their intensity and cultural depth. “These shades are vibrant and contrasting. They mirror the energy of Indian celebrations while framing the drama of our prints and flares,” Jinisha explains. By keeping the setting minimal, the fabrics and movement got the opportunity to shine. Materials like Russian silk, crepe silk, and chinnon revealed their richness under light, while the styling kept each frame unposed and natural. “We wanted every shot to feel real, to capture both stillness and spontaneity, and to let the garments tell their own story,” she adds.