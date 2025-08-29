Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery label rolls out new lab-grown diamond and 9-carat gold edit

Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery label, Palmonas, has quickly carved a niche in the demi-fine segment with its chic, versatile designs. Now, the brand is expanding its horizons with the introduction of new edits in fine jewellery, sterling silver and lab-grown diamonds, marking its foray beyond demi-fine into more elevated yet accessible luxury.
“Alongside gold-plated, we also introduce 9-carat gold (fine jewellery) as a more modern, accessible approach to fine jewellery in India. It’s real gold, just more durable, practical for everyday wear. What excites us is the design flexibility 9-carat offers, which is often limited in 22-carat jewellery,” co-founder Pallavi Mohadikar tells us.
With this move, Palmonas continues to blend contemporary aesthetics with conscious choices, appealing to a new generation of jewellery lovers seeking both style and sustainability.
“The new designs reflect a more thoughtful and evolved aesthetic. While our earlier designs were largely trend-driven or inspired by visuals, now we lean into global consumer insights and international craftsmanship. So, every sterling silver piece is coated with an anti-tarnish layer and plated with rhodium or gold to make sure it holds up over time. We also do a ton of wear tests internally before anything hits the site. If it doesn’t pass our own everyday test, it doesn’t make it to launch,” she clarifies.
With its new lab-grown diamond collection, the brand elevates ethical elegance, expressing that these stones feel like a natural addition. “They allow us to create high-quality, stunning jewellery that is ethical and accessible. With the same brilliance and durability as mined diamonds, they allow consumers to invest in timeless jewellery that aligns with their values both in terms of style and sustainability,” she reveals.
Speaking about the brand’s creative process, the co-founder explains how each jewel comes to life with precision and artistry. “Every piece begins with a sketch inspired by a story, concept, often rooted in how modern women express themselves through jewellery. We then bring it to life through 3D CAD development, refining the proportions and stone placements. After design approval, the piece is cast in metal and our artisans hand-set the diamonds, followed by polishing and plating,” she says. Silver edit starts at
Silver edit starts at ₹1,899 & 9k lab-grown diamond edit from ₹11,500 onwards. Across outlets and available online.
