Resort glam gets a bold makeover in Farhana Bodi’s global-inspired summer collection

Farhana Bodi, the Dubai-based entrepreneur and star of Dubai Bling, is stepping off the red carpet and into the world of high fashion with the launch of her resort glam label, FAYORE—an unapologetically bold collection for Summer 2025. “Fayore was born out of a desire to create something deeply personal,” Farhana says. “It’s a reflection of my journey, my roots, and my love for elevated femininity.” With her multicultural upbringing—Gujarat-born, South Africa-raised, London-influenced, and now a global icon living in Dubai—Farhana brings a rich, layered sensibility to her designs. “We blend the bold glamour of Dubai with the refined elegance of London and the vibrance of South Africa,” she adds. “Every piece carries a touch of that global energy.”
This debut collection, drenched in crystals and confidence, channels effortless power. You will find sheer sparkle dresses, slinky maxis, kaftans reimagined with embellishments, and co-ords that blur the lines between island ease and red-carpet drama. “Resort glam, for me, is about effortless confidence,” she explains. “Pieces that command attention without trying too hard. I imagined women arriving at sunset soirées, moonlit dinners, and private yacht parties, and feeling unforgettable in what they wear.”
One standout piece? A white cut-out gown with an embellished neckline. “It was inspired by vintage Bollywood and reimagined for the modern muse,” says Farhana. “It’s dreamy, effortless, and makes me feel like I’m walking in slow motion. The fabric moves like water. I even wore it to the Vanity Fair brunch at Cannes.”
But the collection isn’t just about statement looks—it’s about identity. “This is for the woman who’s always on the guest list,” Farhana says. “She’s bold, beautiful, lives with intention, and owns every room, whether it’s a beach club in Bodrum or a sunset party in Saint-Tropez.”
As a businesswoman, Farhana’s approach mirrors her design ethos: strategic, but intuitive. “Growing up between cultures taught me how to blend tradition with reinvention,” she says. “My Gujarati heritage gave me an appreciation for craftsmanship. South Africa taught me resilience. London sharpened my eye for timeless style. And Dubai gave me the freedom to go bold.”
Looking ahead? “We’re already exploring accessories, limited-edition capsules, and sustainable fabrics,” she reveals. “Eventually, I’d love to see it as a full lifestyle brand—fashion, beauty, fragrance, maybe even interiors.”
As Farhana puts it, “This is an invitation to live boldly, dress loudly, and arrive like you mean it.”
Price on request. Available online.
