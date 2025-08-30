Resort glam gets a bold makeover in Farhana Bodi’s global-inspired summer collection

One standout piece? A white cut-out gown with an embellished neckline. “It was inspired by vintage Bollywood and reimagined for the modern muse,” says Farhana. “It’s dreamy, effortless, and makes me feel like I’m walking in slow motion. The fabric moves like water. I even wore it to the Vanity Fair brunch at Cannes.”

But the collection isn’t just about statement looks—it’s about identity. “This is for the woman who’s always on the guest list,” Farhana says. “She’s bold, beautiful, lives with intention, and owns every room, whether it’s a beach club in Bodrum or a sunset party in Saint-Tropez.”

As a businesswoman, Farhana’s approach mirrors her design ethos: strategic, but intuitive. “Growing up between cultures taught me how to blend tradition with reinvention,” she says. “My Gujarati heritage gave me an appreciation for craftsmanship. South Africa taught me resilience. London sharpened my eye for timeless style. And Dubai gave me the freedom to go bold.”

Looking ahead? “We’re already exploring accessories, limited-edition capsules, and sustainable fabrics,” she reveals. “Eventually, I’d love to see it as a full lifestyle brand—fashion, beauty, fragrance, maybe even interiors.”

As Farhana puts it, “This is an invitation to live boldly, dress loudly, and arrive like you mean it.”

Price on request. Available online.

