Ananya Goenka Bagaria unveils couture line blending modern armour with timeless grace

Sovereign is built on poise, restraint, and individuality. The story begins with black: timeless, assured, and quietly bold. From this foundation emerge the tones of ruby, emerald, sapphire, gold, and diamond, each symbolising an inner facet of strength. Ruby evokes passion, emerald conveys wisdom, sapphire brings calm, gold radiates allure, and diamond stands for resilience.

Sculpted silhouettes, intricate textures, and plays of light are the highlights of the collection. It is all about refined restraint, reflecting the quiet confidence of women who wear their strength like a second skin. The tailoring is powerful yet fluid, constructed to sculpt and shield while softening into movement. The interplay of light and shadow, matte and sheen, evokes the concept of modern armour—elegant, enigmatic, and enduring.

“Sovereign is inspired by the idea of modern armour—strength wrapped in serenity. The collection translates the essence of sovereignty into form, where power is expressed not through volume but through control, clarity, and quiet command,” says Ananya.

The collection features rich, premium fabrics such as silk, Italian crepe, and organza—materials that allow structure while maintaining movement. “The play of matte and sheen creates dimension and light, mirroring the duality

central to AGB’s ethos—softness meeting strength, fluidity meeting form,” explains Ananya.

Her design process has evolved over the years—from instinctive creation to intentional storytelling. “Earlier, design began with silhouettes; now, it begins with emotion and narrative. Each collection is built around a central idea—this time, sovereignty—and every decision, from pattern to palette, flows from that core. It’s a more immersive and reflective process now,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 8,000. Available online.

