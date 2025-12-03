Designer Dolly J opens a new menswear store at Dhan Mill, New Delhi

Dolly J, a luxury designer label renowned for its exquisite women's occasion wear and bridal couture, has officially launched its first-ever standalone store dedicated entirely to menswear at Dhan Mill, New Delhi. This marks a significant expansion of the label's design portfolio into luxury men's occasion wear. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a beautiful outfit by Dolly J Studio for the film De De Pyaar De.
The new 1,000 sq ft boutique has been meticulously designed to create a sophisticated, warm, and intimate atmosphere that complements the refined nature of the collection. Rich dark wood interiors, arched vaulted ceilings and warm flooring blend heritage cues with modern Indian luxury. The environment perfectly embodies the core of Dolly J’s design philosophy: a deep emphasis on refined craftsmanship and timeless elegance.
Vaulted ceilings and symmetrical design references, inspired by Indian heritage architecture, lend an understated regal touch, ensuring the space is familiar yet undeniably luxurious. Soft lighting and a gallery-like approach to showcasing the garments provides a clean, minimalist aesthetic allows the intricate fabrics and detailing of the clothing to take centre stage.
The Menswear Collection
The boutique houses the label’s complete menswear offering, providing curated silhouettes for the festive and wedding seasons. The collection is characterised by a fusion of traditional artistry and contemporary styling, featuring fabrics like silk, raw silk, cotton and crepe, adorned with intricate work such as Kashmiri embroidery and Lucknowi work.
Shop for traditional attire like Sherwanis, Achkans and Bandhgalas with intricate craftsmanship and Indian motifs. In contemporary occasion wear there are Tuxedos, Bundi Sets and various Jacket & Kurta Sets with clean silhouettes and rich detailing. The festive essentials section offers festive Kurtas and Bandhgalas presented with a minimalist aesthetic to highlight detailing.
Luxury service
The store is designed to provide a highly personalised shopping journey, ensuring every guest receives a tailored and comfortable service with dedicated one-on-one sessions for focused assistance, appointment-based consultations offering expert guidance from the in-store styling team and private fitting sessions for comfort and exclusivity.
The luxury service and exquisite environment solidifies the boutique's position as a premier destination for high-end men's Indian occasion wear in New Delhi. Timings: 11 am to 7.30 pm daily.
