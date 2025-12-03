Designer Dolly J opens a new menswear store at Dhan Mill, New Delhi

The new 1,000 sq ft boutique has been meticulously designed to create a sophisticated, warm, and intimate atmosphere that complements the refined nature of the collection. Rich dark wood interiors, arched vaulted ceilings and warm flooring blend heritage cues with modern Indian luxury. The environment perfectly embodies the core of Dolly J’s design philosophy: a deep emphasis on refined craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

Vaulted ceilings and symmetrical design references, inspired by Indian heritage architecture, lend an understated regal touch, ensuring the space is familiar yet undeniably luxurious. Soft lighting and a gallery-like approach to showcasing the garments provides a clean, minimalist aesthetic allows the intricate fabrics and detailing of the clothing to take centre stage.