Anushree Bora Raisoni celebrates jewellery as memory, identity and legacy

Her fascination for jewellery began there, which led her to formally study jewellery design. Her belief that every creation must feel both personal and enduring—guides her design philosophy. “We have jewellery for both women and men that are modern yet timeless,” says Anushree, who is showcasing the collection in the city.

At the pop-up, Anushree presents a wide range of collection. The Padma Collection, inspired by the lotus, blossoms with handcrafted pieces that merge traditional symbolism with contemporary artistry — perfect for weddings and festive occasions. In contrast, the Chaand Collection draws on the mystique of the moon.

“The Navratna Collection pays homage to ancient Indian astronomy with nine celestial gemstones, while Anokhi stands out as a tribute to individuality, featuring real rubies and tanzanites that complement everything from tailored blazers to elegant saris,” says Anushree.

One of Anushree’s most personal curations, Nazaare, brings together her exclusive designs. “You will find rare antique finds from across India. Many are truly one-of-a-kind,” she adds.

There are more. The Maa Collection honours the eternal bond of motherhood, while Veer presents bold, refined accessories for the modern man—from cufflinks to brooches. The pop-up also features the symbolic Life Collection, the nostalgia-rich Collector’s Edition, contemporary ear cuffs & crawlers, serene pearl jewellery, and the beloved OG Haathi and OG Lion collections inspired by luck, courage, and heritage.

Priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 45,000. Available online.

