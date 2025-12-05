A fresh wave of fine jewellery reinvents style for Indian men

From sculptural signets and sleek bands to tag pendants, bracelets, and cuffs, Angara Man brings a bold, modern language to men’s jewellery. Every piece is handcrafted to order and fully customisable, with choices of metal purity, gemstone, finish, and engraving. Customers can select designs in 14kt or 18kt gold in yellow, white, or rose, with BIS hallmarking and optional independent lab certification.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a cultural shift. Men are embracing jewellery as a form of self-expression, not just something reserved for weddings or special occasions. That shift felt both exciting and meaningful. In many ways, it also felt like a natural return to our roots—historically, Indian men, from Maharajas to royals, wore jewellery as a marker of identity and personal style. Over time, that expression became more occasion-led, but with Gen Z and millennials, it’s resurfacing in a contemporary, individualistic way,” shares Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara.

The idea for Angara Man grew organically—from conversations with customers, from what was seen in pop culture and sport, and from the way men were starting to incorporate rings, bracelets, and pendants into their everyday style, much like they would a watch.

“We wanted to bring our craftsmanship and gemstone expertise to this space and create something that felt modern, personal, and unmistakably refined,” she says.

Unlike the brand’s core collections, which focus primarily on women’s fine jewellery, this launch introduces a completely new design language. It’s bolder, more sculptural, and intentionally pared back. Each design is built around clean lines, engineered detailing, and silhouettes created specifically for men, while still carrying forward the craftsmanship, gemstone expertise, and made-to-order ethos the brand is known for.

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

