Winter 2025 style forecast: Tweed and classic textures are back

The collection features structured tweed co-ords, belted jackets, pearl-adorned knits, and playful layering that blend heritage with modernity—trends that resonate strongly with this year’s winter fashion moodboard.

Akanksha Sethi, co-founder and creative director of Miss Mosa, says she has always been drawn to tweed and classic textures for their sense of heritage and history. “Tweed, for me, represents timeless strength and quiet luxury. For this winter, I wanted to bring it back in a way that feels fresh and relevant to how women dress today. The idea was to take something rooted in tradition and give it a modern touch through colour, lightness, and new shapes.”

The tweeds in the collection are designed to look less formal and more fluid—perfect for our climate and lifestyle. “We worked with lighter blends and softer constructions so the pieces move beautifully and don’t feel heavy. It’s about giving classic fabrics a sense of ease and femininity that works in an Indian context,” she shares.

The collection is built around effortless statement pieces. You’ll find structured jackets, cropped tweed vests, co-ord sets, and relaxed dresses that layer beautifully. “I love creating silhouettes that have definition but still feel comfortable and wearable. Each piece can be styled multiple ways, which is important for today’s woman,” she says.

For those who love craftsmanship and detail but want to look effortlessly cool, this collection delivers. “This collection has a certain calm strength. I envision women wearing it and walking into any space with ease, making their presence felt through how they carry themselves rather than what they say,” says Akanksha.

Winter 2025 is about warmth and refinement. It celebrates strength wrapped in softness. “Every piece is made to feel like a classic you can reach for year after year. It’s elegant but relaxed, luxurious but approachable,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 1,599. Available online.

