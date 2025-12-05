Form & Flow redefines everyday luxury with sculptural stainless-steel jewellery

So what does she mean when she says, “metal that feels alive”? “I’m talking about jewellery that evokes emotion, not just gleams with polish. Every curve and contour in the Form & Flow collection is crafted to mirror organic movement, like liquid metal in motion. With the right treatment and shaping, stainless steel transforms into something unexpectedly warm, soft, and expressive. It almost seems to breathe and move in harmony with the person wearing it,” she says.

For Swati, nature’s effortless geometry—the way waves curl and unfold, the fluid texture of molten metal, the delicate ripples created when water moves—has always been a fascination. “There’s an innate rhythm and harmony in these patterns that I find deeply inspiring. They represent strength in motion—calm, yet constantly evolving—much like the women I design for. Drawing from this fascination, the Form & Flow collection translates the language of nature into wearable art,” she explains.

Every piece is shaped to echo organic movement and tactile flow. You can see these nuances in designs like the Ripple Edge Cuff and the Cairo Gleam Necklace. “Both pieces capture the essence of natural motion—the ripple of water, the curve of wind-sculpted forms—transforming them into something bold yet graceful, timeless yet alive.”

Lightweight yet strong, the pieces are designed to move effortlessly from workdays to travel to evening celebrations.

Prices start at Rs 600. Available online.

