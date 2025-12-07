Huemn’s latest collection delves deeper into intricate craftsmanship

Huemn’s SS’26 collection is all about comfort, luxury and craftsmanship. Known for oversized streetwear, Huemn moves deeper into precision tailoring, intricate embroideries, refined construction, expanded textural work, and unseen forms in this collection. Expect sharp cuts layered with movement and messaging.

Huemn SS’26 marks a new era of tailoring, texture and quiet luxury

The collection also introduces new silhouettes like sculpted jackets, tailored drapes, and new structures designed for day-to-night dressing. The sari takes on a never-before-seen form. It is a one-piece you can wear in under a minute. The edit melds traditional craftsmanship with contemporary materiality. Hence, you will see chikankari, aari, dabka, zardozi and French knots on wool suiting.

We had a chat with Pranav Kirti Mishra, the co-founder of the label, about the collection.