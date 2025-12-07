Huemn’s latest collection delves deeper into intricate craftsmanship
Huemn’s SS’26 collection is all about comfort, luxury and craftsmanship. Known for oversized streetwear, Huemn moves deeper into precision tailoring, intricate embroideries, refined construction, expanded textural work, and unseen forms in this collection. Expect sharp cuts layered with movement and messaging.
The collection also introduces new silhouettes like sculpted jackets, tailored drapes, and new structures designed for day-to-night dressing. The sari takes on a never-before-seen form. It is a one-piece you can wear in under a minute. The edit melds traditional craftsmanship with contemporary materiality. Hence, you will see chikankari, aari, dabka, zardozi and French knots on wool suiting.
We had a chat with Pranav Kirti Mishra, the co-founder of the label, about the collection.
Tell us about your new SS26 collection. How different is this collection from your previous one?
Across 13 years, I have seen Huemn transform — streetwear, couture, wearable art and collaborations. I describe it as a progressive sceptic — it is never the same for too long. SS’26 is a new chapter. Huemn is a brand built on contrast. There is beauty and death in the same conversation. Pain and joy. Love and betrayal. You see that in silhouettes, textures and prints throughout the collection. Huemn’s earlier oversized silhouettes were one conversation — they spoke about comfort, protection, rebellion, and humour at the same time. In this collection, I wanted structure and definition. Cuts that hold form without losing ease. A shoulder that changes how a body stands. Tailoring felt like the right language for what I wanted to say now. The work has grown sharper. But the centre hasn’t changed. Huemn creates when there is something worth saying — and never because the calendar demands it.
Take us through the new textures and structures you have employed for this collection.
Traditional embroidery like chikankari and zardozi on wool suiting: My love for chikankari is rooted in where I come from. I was born and brought up in Lucknow. I have seen my mother embroider her saris with precision and pride. My father wore kurtas with tone-on-tone chikankari. During Eid, the streets would be filled with it. I have countless memories of that craft. Technically, it was interesting. A thicker, coarser material takes more time to embroider. Death and beauty coexist in the motifs — bones and flowers, embroidered quietly on wool and denim. At first glance, the motifs look traditional, but when you come closer, you realise what they are made of. It is so Indian and yet so global. We’ve also reimagined Huemn’s double-pallu hybrid sari which is an iconic silhouette. It was first introduced in 2022, widely loved, and has appeared in design museums.
What are the fashion forecasts for the summer of 2026?
Silhouettes will get closer to the body.
What’s working for this winter season?
Layering. A mix of tailored and streetwear.
What are the winter wardrobe essentials?
Black overcoat, tailored trousers, comfort fit crew neck sweater, oxfords, wool blazer.
How has the trend of daily chicwear changed globally? What do Gen Z prefer?
Suede essentials, rich earthy browns, funnel neck jackets.
What inspires your designs?
Love, life, death and a little bit of everything.
