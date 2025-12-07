Jaipur-based Ashna Vaswani unveils its new collection honouring khadi

“The new khadi collection is my contemporary tribute to India’s textile heritage. I’ve always been deeply connected to Rajasthan’s craft culture and with this edit I wanted to reintroduce khadi as a fabric of pride, identity and modernity. For me, khadi is about self-reliance and the creative strength of the nation. The inspiration comes from the landscapes I grew up with, the artisans I work with and the history of handcrafted Indian textiles. I was also inspired by the idea of heritage evolving with time: how we can honour tradition while designing for a new generation that values authenticity and sustainability in equal measure,” Ashna shares.

Ashna Vaswani has not only showcased on some of the world’s leading platforms (like the Vancouver Fashion Show, Lakmé Fashion Week, Lotus India Fashion Week and Rajasthan Heritage Week) but her ensembles have also been spotted on celebrities like Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Bidita Bag, Priya Banerjee, Shital Shah and Miss India Zoya Firoz.