Trajva is inspired by the traditional inkings of the Rabri community

One of the most fascinating forms of art to explore are tattoos. While many still view them as acts of rebellion or an attempt to appear ‘cool’, there’s far more depth to the practice than simply getting inked. Often, these tattoos are rooted in tradition and ritual rather than mere aesthetics. Even today, when you see older women adorned with these inkings, you instantly know there’s a story beneath what’s visible. House of Tuhina’s jewellery collection, Trajva, is a contemporary take on this traditional art form.
The founder and designer, Tuhina Goyal, shares, “Trajva draws its name from the traditional tattoo art of the Rabri community from Rajasthan and Gujarat; symbolic markings women have worn for generations as expressions of identity.” In the community, she says, these tattoos were acts of resistance: a way for women to assert agency, preserve lineage, and carry their stories on their skin. Tuhina observed how these marks, once personal, intimate, and permanent, are slowly fading from everyday life, and that’s when she thought of dedicating a collection to this idea. “Trajva is our way of preserving that symbolism, translating these ancient forms into contemporary adornments,” she adds. Tuhina explains that the collection reimagines the visual language of these motifs, transforming them into jewellery that honours their beauty and cultural significance.
Getting into more details, the designer shares, “The drop uses a refined mix of cast iron, brass, fine-cut mirrors, and threads. We also incorporated subtle enamel accents inspired by the earthy pigments traditionally used in Trajva tattooing.” As far as the colours are concerned, she went with antique gold, hints of vermillion, maroon, green, silver, and black.
Discussing the designs, she says, “There are lines, symbols, and patterns from traditional Trajva tattoos like dots, grids, chevrons, and geometric markings that historically communicated identity, community roots, and rites of passage.” There are bracelets, rings, chokers, earrings, necklaces, pendants, brooches and even hairclips. “Whenever we design a collection, we try not to limit the designs and ourselves to certain types of occasions. Our focus is to make every collection effortlessly adapt to multiple occasions,” she says.
Sharing some style tips, Tuhina tells us, “The Enamel waterfall necklace, crafted with finely cut mirror set in casting metal and brass, can elevate both traditional and modern looks.” Whereas, the Akshara brooch, made from lead and nickel-free casting metal with brass details and onyx beads, adds a refined finish when pinned to a blazer lapel or coat. For a fun twist, use it to secure a dupatta or scarf.
Price on request.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi