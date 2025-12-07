Trajva is inspired by the traditional inkings of the Rabri community

One of the most fascinating forms of art to explore are tattoos. While many still view them as acts of rebellion or an attempt to appear ‘cool’, there’s far more depth to the practice than simply getting inked. Often, these tattoos are rooted in tradition and ritual rather than mere aesthetics. Even today, when you see older women adorned with these inkings, you instantly know there’s a story beneath what’s visible. House of Tuhina’s jewellery collection, Trajva, is a contemporary take on this traditional art form.

Trajva draws its name from the traditional tattoo art of the Rabri community from Rajasthan and Gujarat

The founder and designer, Tuhina Goyal, shares, “Trajva draws its name from the traditional tattoo art of the Rabri community from Rajasthan and Gujarat; symbolic markings women have worn for generations as expressions of identity.” In the community, she says, these tattoos were acts of resistance: a way for women to assert agency, preserve lineage, and carry their stories on their skin. Tuhina observed how these marks, once personal, intimate, and permanent, are slowly fading from everyday life, and that’s when she thought of dedicating a collection to this idea. “Trajva is our way of preserving that symbolism, translating these ancient forms into contemporary adornments,” she adds. Tuhina explains that the collection reimagines the visual language of these motifs, transforming them into jewellery that honours their beauty and cultural significance.