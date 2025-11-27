Blending Rajasthani heritage and global flair in bespoke silver jewellery

Driven by a passion for jewellery, Preksha Jain, founder of Ehsaas, has journeyed across the cultural landscapes of Jodhpur, Mumbai, and Milan. These travels have allowed her to blend the richness of traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship with international sensibilities, resulting in collections that are timeless yet contemporary. “With an eye for detail and a deep understanding of the desire for meaningful designs, we marry heritage with global trends. Crafted with careful attention to proportion and detail, each design integrates sterling silver with 22kt gold for beauty and longevity,” says Preksha.

The gemstones are ethically sourced, each piece meticulously handcrafted, and every design brought to life by skilled artisans.

So what inspired the brand to embrace a fully bespoke approach in an era dominated by mass production? “Ehsaas wants its clients to not just wear jewellery but feel an emotion—an emotion that mass-produced goods can never even fathom. Personalisation is an approach that helps us connect with people and gives them the confidence to be their own person, instead of following someone else’s idea of beauty,” shares Preksha.

The journey of personalising begins with an emotion, which leads to an idea that is manifested through jewellery. “It can be a stone or a symbol, or both, but the central idea behind personalisation is to give life to an emotion that becomes a keepsake for its owner,” she says.

The brand balances creative freedom with a cohesive design language. “When feelings can be limitless, what they produce can span all sorts of customisations. We don’t need a balance because we create a balance between a cohesive design and the desires of an individual. From the very beginning, we are about creating something that makes our clients feel that their jewellery is theirs alone—unique and one of a kind, created just for them. To craft such meaningful designs, we must first understand our clients, their emotions, and their needs, and then create something just for them,” she explains.

