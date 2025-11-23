Phool Bazaar collection brings Mumbai’s vibrance to contemporary fashion

Shivani Nirupam, creative director and founder, believes in “extravagant yet conscious fashion”. Her design philosophy draws deeply from Mumbai’s swiftness, unpredictability, and vibrant emotions, weaving them into empowering and radiant collections.

“I always dreamt of creating something of my own, and fashion was a natural calling. Although I never knew how to sketch, I had a knack for visualising. I often designed outfits for my friends when I was in school and just knew that this is what I’m going to do when I grow up,” she says about how it all began.

The new edit, in her own words, is “bold, unapologetic, and fierce.” “Mumbai is my home, a city that never stops for anyone. This attribute inspires the label. Our latest festive collection, Phool Bazaar, celebrates the liveliness of Mumbai’s iconic Dadar flower market,” says Shivani.

The collection features vibrant prints and romantic silhouettes with a hint of kitsch and boldness. Every outfit is as multipurpose as it is luxe, with blouses that double up as crop tops and Anarkalis that double up as dresses. “This is an attempt at contributing to the conscious wardrobe philosophy. Also, we don’t believe in overproducing. We try to minimise fabric wastage and create ‘best out of waste’ items, which we donate,” she explains.

Prices start at Rs 14,999. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress