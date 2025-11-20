Classic, everyday luxury: Explore the Vermeil Collection

Ricky Vasa-ndani, co-founder, Solitario, says the inspiration came from watching how people live their lives these days. “There is this amazing push for pieces that you do not just save in a locker, but actually wear every single day. People want to accessorise, to tell their own story daily, not just for big events. So, we started looking at the latest fashion trends, even some iconic art pieces from around the world, and thought, ‘How do we make this beautiful and durable, yet still easy to get for everyday wear?’ That is where Vermeil really fits in. It is all about celebrating that everyday joy of accessorising,” explains Ricky.

The collection is incredibly versatile! For daily wear, think sleek and smart: a simple chain with a cool geometric pendant over a crisp shirt, or a stack of Vermeil rings with your favourite jeans. “They are designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday look. For festive occasions, you can easily make them more special. Try layering a few necklaces of different lengths for a richer effect, or pair a standout Vermeil bangle with an ethnic outfit. The warm gold tone is perfect for Indian festive colours, and because they are so refined, they work beautifully with both traditional and modern festive wear,” he says.

Looking for a perfect first piece? Ricky’s suggestion is to start with one of the sculptural hoop earrings or a delicate yet striking pendant necklace. “These really capture the spirit of the collection; they are easy to wear, instantly make any outfit look better, and give you that ideal touch of daily luxury without being too over-the-top. They are also great pieces to build on later as you expand your collection,” he signs off.

Price starts at Rs 9,999. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress