Sculpted goldwork, enamel and pearls shine in The Gilded Folklore minaudieres by Puneet Gupta

Puneet Gupta, founder and designer, shares that the collection was born from his fascination with how stories are told through craft—not with words, but through metal, thread, and stone.

“The collection draws from the grandeur of India’s royal heritage—from zari threadwork and Mughal beadwork to repoussé metalwork and kundan jewellery—but reimagined through a modern, sculptural lens. I wanted each bag to feel like a collectible artefact, as if it had travelled through time—gilded with history, yet alive with contemporary spirit. It’s an ode to India’s storytelling tradition, where every motif whispers a legend, and every texture carries a trace of the hand that shaped it,” he shares.

These are not just bags but metal sculptures—where embroidery becomes an engraving in metal. Speaking about how the design process evolved, Puneet explains,

“Every piece begins as a story—often sparked by an architectural detail, a vintage textile motif, or even an old jewel in a miniature painting. I sketch not just the shape, but the mood and emotion I want the piece to evoke. Then comes material exploration—translating embroidery into engraving, gemstones into structured surfaces, or weaving patterns into metal forms. Our artisans bring these sketches to life with immense patience.”

Hand-set stones, pearls, and glass tassels add movement and depth, while finishes like the Ganga-Jamuna polish create a duality of tone and light.

“I chose these materials because they allow the collection to live between two worlds—ornamental yet wearable, ancient yet modern, Indian yet universal.”

Price ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 19,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress