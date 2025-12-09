Mrunalini Rao unveils exquisite wedding lehenga collection celebrating craftsmanship and colour

Concluding the edit, the Ayati lehenga set presents purple raw silk crafted with three artworks — paisleys , geometric buttas , intricate jaal — arranged in alternating panels with a scalloped border, hand-embroidered again in resham and zardozi and paired with a raw silk blouse and an organza dupatta echoing the scalloped jaal.

A wedding season rendered in silk, colour, and craftsmanship— crafted for the woman who carries art as part of her story.

Price starts at INR 3.5 lakhs.

Available online.

Email: @newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain