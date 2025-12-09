Mrunalini Rao unveils exquisite wedding lehenga collection celebrating craftsmanship and colour

Marking the arrival of the wedding season, when celebration gathers colour, craft, and momentous emotion into one luminous crescendo — Mrunalini Rao unveils a refined curation of signature lehengas, each one a testament to the house’s unwavering devotion to craftsmanship, colour, and timeless artistry. Together, they form a wedding edit that views heritage through a contemporary lens, bringing forward intricate resham and zardozi hand-embroidery, modern silhouettes that move with the woman of today, and a fresh palette that drifts gracefully from ethereal ivories to jewel-toned purples and festive celebratory reds.
The Ojasvi lehenga set opens the edit with an ivory silk masterpiece, its hem blooming into contemporary florals that rise seamlessly into an intricate floral jaal crafted in multi-coloured resham and zardozi. Paired effortlessly with a raw silk racerback blouse and a contrast tri-coloured dupatta in pink, mint, and yellow, its floral creeper border worked delicately in resham, pearls and zardozi.
The Yukta lehenga set continues the ivory story, this time featuring ornate florals and signature paisleys at the hem, blending upward into contemporary motifs embroidered in multi-coloured resham and zardozi, accompanied by a raw silk petal-sleeve blouse drenched in resham work and a baby-pink organza dupatta finished with handmade tassels.
Softening the palette, the Aabha lehenga set appears in ice-blue silk, adorned with paisleys, geometric patterns, and both ornate and contemporary florals arranged in artistic bunches, all hand-embroidered, again, in resham and zardozi, paired with a raw silk blouse and a whisperlight pink organza dupatta, edged with pearls and handmade anchor tassels.
For the bride drawn to timeless vibrance, the Aaradhya lehenga set showcases red raw silk animated by five signature MR artworks— paisleys, geometric motifs, contemporary florals, and intricate jaal — arranged in seamless patches, paired with a corset featuring contemporary florals in multicoloured resham and zardozi. The jewel tones unfold with the Hamsa lehenga set, a purple silk creation adorned with diamond and floral motifs in zardozi that melt into vibrant resham-embroidered paisleys and florals, styled with a raw silk blouse and organza dupatta.
Concluding the edit, the Ayati lehenga set presents purple raw silk crafted with three artworks — paisleys , geometric buttas , intricate jaal — arranged in alternating panels with a scalloped border, hand-embroidered again in resham and zardozi and paired with a raw silk blouse and an organza dupatta echoing the scalloped jaal.
A wedding season rendered in silk, colour, and craftsmanship— crafted for the woman who carries art as part of her story.
Price starts at INR 3.5 lakhs.
Available online.
