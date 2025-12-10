Delhi's National Crafts Museum to host Crafted for the Future exhibition

Crafted for the Future, an initiative by DC Handicrafts (Development Commissioner for Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India) is returning for its third edition from December 12- 21 at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi. The lastest edit focuses on the intersection of traditional craft and contemporary sustainable living, offering a variety of immersive experiences, workshops and exhibitions.
This year’s exhibition offers a curated marketplace, installations and daily film screenings that explore the story of everyday materials and traditional craft practices. It celebrates India’s rich craft traditions and the material intelligence embedded in them, exploring how these can guide us toward more sustainable, mindful living today.
Visitors will gain deeper insights into the value of locally sourced, ecologically aligned materials and the wisdom of traditional craft practices. The event offers a variety of hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers and practitioners across embroidery, wool, ceramics, food, jewellery and wellness, each designed to introduce participants to traditional techniques and contemporary interpretations of craft (registration required only for workshops).
Thread to weave
Speaking about the initiative, Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said, “At DC Handicrafts, we believe that every piece of craft carries the legacy of its land, the skill of its maker, and the story of its time. Crafted for the Future is not just an exhibition, it is a celebration of materials, traditions and conscious creativity that can guide the way we live tomorrow.”
Building on previous editions that explored upcycling and regenerative craft practices, this edition examines the material intelligence that shaped traditional craft, a system where people worked with what was local, seasonal, and ecologically aligned. Craft emerged not as decoration, but as survival technology, responding to landscape, climate and social needs.
From wool weaving in the Himalayan belt to bamboo and reed work in riverine regions, from mirror embroidery in Kutch to natural dyes from forest regions, craft practices once embodied a circularity and ecological coherence that industrialised living has since disrupted. Crafted for the Future brings this wisdom back into public discourse, reminding visitors that sustainability was once a lived reality, not an aspiration.
