Delhi's National Crafts Museum to host Crafted for the Future exhibition

This year’s exhibition offers a curated marketplace, installations and daily film screenings that explore the story of everyday materials and traditional craft practices. It celebrates India’s rich craft traditions and the material intelligence embedded in them, exploring how these can guide us toward more sustainable, mindful living today.

Visitors will gain deeper insights into the value of locally sourced, ecologically aligned materials and the wisdom of traditional craft practices. The event offers a variety of hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers and practitioners across embroidery, wool, ceramics, food, jewellery and wellness, each designed to introduce participants to traditional techniques and contemporary interpretations of craft (registration required only for workshops).