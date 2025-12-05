Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, this year, is themed The Cacao Renaissance

“We picked Cacao Renaissance to reflect a new era for Indian craft chocolate, looking at how the industry has evolved toward modern, artisan bean-to-bar production. With this, we are highlighting rising quality and creativity among our Indian chocolate makers, farmers and artisans,” begins Sneha Sridhar, the festival’s creative director.

Highlighting the evolution of Indian chocolate, the festival brings together the finest of India’s craft chocolate industry and leaders shaping India’s chocolate story. Festival favourites like Anuttama, Paul & Mike, BAR, Mason & Co, Subko Cacao & Coffee and Manam will grace the event, showcasing their finest products. But what’s new, you ask?