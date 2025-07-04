Ahead of World Chocolate Day 2025, we follow the South Indian chocolate trail for a decadent trip!

A few hours away you can also check out Naviluna in Mysuru, one of India’s earliest bean-to-bar chocolate makers. Set inside a 120-yearold heritage house with sun-dappled courtyards and gothic windows, this is no ordinary chocolate shop — it’s a sensorial deep-dive into chocolate and dessert making. Naviluna works only with organically grown Indian cacao and infuses its bars with ingredients like gondhoraj lime, chilli and mango ginger. Visitors can also sample their latest batches.

