Tutti Frutti is a celebration of colour and craftsmanship

Luxury doesn’t always have to be classy, muted or towards the rich side of the colour spectrum. Sure, subtle and dark tones have long been associated with sophistication due to history, psychology, and a whole lot of fashion rules we’ve been conditioned to follow. But who said luxury can’t play with colour? Some of us love a good pop of vibrancy and expressing our style through bold shades, joyful tones, and bags that feel alive. And honestly, sometimes all you need is one accessory to jazz up your whole look. Akinna’s new bag collection, Tutti Frutti, is all about that.

Tutti Frutti is one of our most joyful, expressive, and sensorial collections to date

The designer Annika Saraf tells us, “Tutti Frutti is one of our most joyful, expressive, and sensorial collections to date, a celebration of colour, craftsmanship, and the playful side of luxury.” She just wanted to step away from the traditional neutrals for a change and experiment with tones that felt alive. “The drop became our way of talking about the vibrancy of everyday pleasures, the sweetness, the freshness, and the much-needed burst of colours.”

The name also came naturally to her. Translating to “all fruits” in Italian, Tutti Frutti perfectly encapsulates the soul of the collection. With shades of blue, purple, brown, pink, and more, the palette brings a lively energy to Akinna’s structured silhouettes and signature panelled bags. “The colours make the bags feel more expressive, less like an accessory and more like a conversation starter,” Annika adds.