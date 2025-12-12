Elevé Diamonds revives Victorian elegance with modern twist in new collection

There is something undeniably charming about the past. The glamour, the richness of detail and the unmistakable style of earlier eras always spark curiosity. Elevé Diamonds by Tibarumal Jewels taps into this feeling with the Victorian Collection, offering pieces that draw from history while still feeling completely at home in the present.
According to Trishank Gupta, co-founder of Elevé Diamonds, the team was especially inspired by how expressive Victorian jewellery used to be. “It was never simply ornamental. It carried emotion and meaning. That intensity is what attracted us,” he explains. “We wanted to bring that sense of drama back into modern fine jewellery, but in a way that feels fresh instead of nostalgia. The Victorian Collection helps today’s wearer connect with jewellery that feels personal and powerful.”Although the collection has been adapted for modern tastes, the inspiration remain visible.
Many pieces feature familiar Victorian elements such as fine filigree work, deeper metal tones and structured, almost architectural frames. These touches add depth and definition without making the designs feel heavy. As Trishank puts it, “The jewellery holds visual presence but still feels comfortable and refined.”
Craftsmanship plays a major role in every piece. The process includes detailed hand-setting, precise micro work and thoughtful reinforcements that protect delicate design elements. The goal is to achieve the richness associated with Victorian jewellery while keeping each piece wearable for everyday life. Lab grown diamonds are an important part of the collection as well. Trishank points out that they offer both beauty and a sense of responsibility. “Lab grown diamonds have excellent clarity and consistency, which complements the darker metals and intricate details. They also represent a more thoughtful approach to luxury that many people today appreciate,” he says.
Among the highlights of the collection are statement chokers and ornate earrings. These pieces draw from traditional shapes yet have been refined to suit everything from formal evenings to simple, elegant daytime outfits.
The Victorian Collection is meant for someone who enjoys subtle confidence and layered meaning in their accessories. It appeals to those who respect history but want jewellery that speaks to who they are now, not to a trend.
Prices start at Rs 2,00,000.
