Elevé Diamonds revives Victorian elegance with modern twist in new collection

There is something undeniably charming about the past. The glamour, the richness of detail and the unmistakable style of earlier eras always spark curiosity. Elevé Diamonds by Tibarumal Jewels taps into this feeling with the Victorian Collection, offering pieces that draw from history while still feeling completely at home in the present.

Victorian elegance reimagined: Elevé Diamonds blends history with modern flair

According to Trishank Gupta, co-founder of Elevé Diamonds, the team was especially inspired by how expressive Victorian jewellery used to be. “It was never simply ornamental. It carried emotion and meaning. That intensity is what attracted us,” he explains. “We wanted to bring that sense of drama back into modern fine jewellery, but in a way that feels fresh instead of nostalgia. The Victorian Collection helps today’s wearer connect with jewellery that feels personal and powerful.”Although the collection has been adapted for modern tastes, the inspiration remain visible.