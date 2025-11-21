Hyderabad welcomes VegNonVeg: A new hub for India's passionate sneakerheads

Sneaker culture has always been a bit of a beautiful chaos — a mix of obsession, storytelling, and that universal urge to find the perfect pair that somehow “gets” you. Globally, it’s been powered by music, sport, art, and the kind of people who camp outside stores at 4 am just for bragging rights.

VegNonVeg launches Flagship store in Jubilee Hills

In India, the love was always there, but underground. People were importing kicks through cousins in Canada, friends in Hong Kong, or anyone who owed them a favour. It was passionate, but scattered — a subculture waiting for its stage.

Enter VegNonVeg, and suddenly India had a place where sneakerheads could geek out and argue over silhouettes. It brought the spotlight back on the culture in a way that what you’re sporting on your feet was the coolest new thing.

At VegNonVeg’s launch of their new flagship store in Hyderabad, we engage Emilia Bergmans, Abhineet Singh and Anand Ahuja in a chat to get deep and dirty in India’s sneaker landscape.