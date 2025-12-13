Festive partywear gets a bold makeover with a glamorous Christmas edit
In a season defined by sparkle, designer Maheka Mirpuri raises the bar for festive glamour with Shimmer & Sin—a Christmas party edit that revels in excess, embraces irreverence, and invites you to dress without apology.
Designing for a season of spectacle and joy
The collection unfolds like a cinematic mood board of nocturnal decadence. Feather-laden jackets plush with exaggerated ostrich plumes and faux-mink accents announce themselves before the wearer even enters the room. Metallic overlap skirts sway with molten movement, catching every glint of light. Yet, it’s the unexpected twist that anchors the edit: crisp white taffeta shirts dusted with feathers and finished with triple watch cuffs, a subversive nod to festive dressing that feels polished and mischievous.
The designer sat with Indulge to talk about the spark that led to this collection that is nothing short of an extravagance.
What sparked the idea for this Christmas party edit?
The idea came from observing how people are craving joy, spectacle, and a sense of occasion again. I wanted to create a collection that doesn’t just dress the season, it amplifies it. Christmas soirées have their own rhythm and energy, and I wanted to bottle that feeling of indulgence, confidence, and mischief. Shimmer & Sin was born from a desire to make the night unforgettable.
You describe the holidays as something “performed.” How did that notion shape the mood of this collection?
The holidays are a stage; every moment is heightened, and every gathering becomes a scene. I designed this edit with that mindset. The silhouettes are dramatic, and every piece is crafted to move with intention. These clothes demand attention. They let the wearer step into a heightened version of themselves—bold, glamorous, and ready to own the night.
What inspired the mood and aesthetic of this collection?
I drew from the glamour of late ’70s and early ’80s nightlife, where style was expressive and unapologetic. There’s also a hint of noir drama—sharp contrasts, deep shadows, and a mood that feels both decadent and slightly dangerous. It’s fashion designed for the after-hours world, where everything glitters a little differently.
The feather-laden jackets with exaggerated ostrich plumes and faux-mink accents are instantly arresting. What story were you telling with these couture-like outerwear pieces?
These pieces are about arrival. I wanted the wearer to feel like the night bends around them the moment they enter a room. The exaggerated plumes and faux-mink accents bring in a sense of fantasy - luxury that roars. They’re theatrical, and a few are even reversible. These jackets set the tone for the evening: dramatic, confident, and beautifully excessive.
How did movement and light influence your fabric choices and silhouettes?
Light was my co-designer for this edit. I selected fabrics that react, reflect, and transform under illumination. The metallic skirts were engineered to catch even the faintest glow, creating a molten, fluid effect as the wearer walks or dances. Partywear should come alive after sunset; these pieces were crafted to perform under that magic.
What made you revisit vintage glamour for this edit?
Because glamour, in its truest form, is timeless. Vintage references like rich taffetas, jewelled details, sculpted silhouettes carry a certain gravitas. They remind us of an era when dressing up was an event in itself. I wanted to reinterpret that old-world charm through a modern lens: bold, powerful, and unapologetically sensual.
Festive dressing often plays it safe. Shimmer & Sin clearly doesn’t. What message are you sending about how women should dress and feel this season?
I want women to give themselves permission to take up space, to shimmer loudly, to indulge freely, to choose pieces that excite them. This season isn’t about blending in; it’s about celebrating yourself. Shimmer & Sin is an invitation to be fearless, to play with fashion, and to reclaim glamour on your own terms.
How do you see partywear evolving in India?
Indian partywear is becoming more adventurous. Women want pieces that feel global yet rooted in craftsmanship, bold but refined. There’s a shift toward high-impact silhouettes, luxurious textures, and statement details that photograph beautifully but still feel effortless. The future of Indian partywear lies in this blend of drama, ease, and individuality.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.
