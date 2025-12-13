Festive partywear gets a bold makeover with a glamorous Christmas edit

The collection unfolds like a cinematic mood board of nocturnal decadence. Feather-laden jackets plush with exaggerated ostrich plumes and faux-mink accents announce themselves before the wearer even enters the room. Metallic overlap skirts sway with molten movement, catching every glint of light. Yet, it’s the unexpected twist that anchors the edit: crisp white taffeta shirts dusted with feathers and finished with triple watch cuffs, a subversive nod to festive dressing that feels polished and mischievous.

The designer sat with Indulge to talk about the spark that led to this collection that is nothing short of an extravagance.