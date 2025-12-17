Bengaluru-based handloom label rolls out workwear and bridal trousseaux

“I come from a background far removed from design or formal textile training. Still, I’ve always had a deep interest in handcrafted clothing, especially saris. I was one of the few people at work and at school who wore them regularly. My curiosity really grew when I realised that many of the saris in my mother’s and grandmother’s wardrobes were no longer available in the market. Whenever we visited popular sari stores in Chennai or Bengaluru, we were told, no one makes these anymore. I began wondering what came first: the lack of demand for these saris or the lack of supply that led to the decline in demand,” Swetha recalls.

Founded in 2020, the Bengaluru-based label has been established as a space that not only makes natural and handmade crafts accessible but intends to educate the patrons about every intricate detail of the piece they buy and how it came to be.