Handloom cotton ethnic wear draws from SH Raza’s iconic Bindu

RayEthnic, the purpose-driven ethnic wear, is on an expansion spree. Close on the heels of opening its 15th store, this time in Ahmedabad, as well as launching a new collection, we caught up with Rinku Patel, the woman behind the brand, to get to know her design philosophy, transition from pharmaceuticals to fashion, inspiration behind the new collection titled Suchi, and future plans.
For Rinku it was a chance meeting of a group of women who practiced hand embroidery that became a turning point. “Around that time, the market was facing a downturn, and many families, especially women, were struggling to find work. I saw incredible skill and artistry in these women, many of whom had grown up mastering traditional crafts but had never been given a platform to showcase them,” she recollects.
What began as a simple curiosity soon turned into a purpose. “The intention was never to build a business. It was to help them during a time of need. But the more time I spent with them, the more deeply I fell in love with the world of craft and handmade textiles. With the encouragement of friends and family, RayEthnic slowly came to life,” says Rinku, whose new experience store in Ahmedabad is a space where customers can truly feel and experience the soul of Indian craftsmanship. “Earlier, our stores followed a traditional stacking system, but this one is designed to immerse visitors in the story behind every garment. Each section of the store is thoughtfully planogrammed by craft, from kalamkari and ajrakh to silk and tie-dye, allowing customers to explore, understand, and appreciate the diversity of techniques that shape our collections. Going forward, we plan to implement this planogram model across all our upcoming stores as part of our geographic expansion, ensuring that every RayEthnic space offers a unified, immersive craft experience that blends education, emotion, and elegance,” she states.
Her latest collection, Suchi, draws inspiration from the iconic Bindu series by SH Raza, reinterpreting his geometric abstraction into wearable art. The collection translates Raza’s signature motifs into a refined grid of hand embroidery and mirror work, rendered in earthy tones that reflect both restraint and depth. “At its core, Suchi is a dialogue between art and craft—minimal, modern, and deeply rooted in tradition. Alongside Raza’s visual philosophy, we also found inspiration in the concentric beauty of tree rings, a natural symbol of growth and continuity. Through intricate embroidery, we’ve reimagined nature’s geometry, its organic lines, fluid forms, and quiet complexity to create designs that celebrate harmony between the artistic and the organic, the modern and the timeless,” explains Rinku.
In Suchi, the spotlight is on handloom cotton, hand embroidery, and mirror work, each chosen with purpose and sensitivity. “We wanted this collection to feel effortless and versatile, something that could be worn comfortably on a regular basis and appeal to all age groups. The use of handloom cotton reflects our belief in sustainability and comfort. It’s breathable, easy to wear, and carries the beauty of natural texture. To elevate it, we used intricate hand embroidery and subtle mirror work,” she adds.
The color palette of Suchi draws deeply from earthy, grounded tones, shades of terracotta, beige, indigo, olive, and rust, echoing the organic warmth found in both nature and Raza’s Bindu series. “These colors aren’t just aesthetic choices; they carry a quiet emotion of balance, stillness, and connection to the earth,” says Rinku.
Prices start at Rs 1,950. Available online.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl