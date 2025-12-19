Handloom cotton ethnic wear draws from SH Raza’s iconic Bindu

RayEthnic, the purpose-driven ethnic wear, is on an expansion spree. Close on the heels of opening its 15th store, this time in Ahmedabad, as well as launching a new collection, we caught up with Rinku Patel, the woman behind the brand, to get to know her design philosophy, transition from pharmaceuticals to fashion, inspiration behind the new collection titled Suchi, and future plans.

When art translates into wearable craft

For Rinku it was a chance meeting of a group of women who practiced hand embroidery that became a turning point. “Around that time, the market was facing a downturn, and many families, especially women, were struggling to find work. I saw incredible skill and artistry in these women, many of whom had grown up mastering traditional crafts but had never been given a platform to showcase them,” she recollects.

What began as a simple curiosity soon turned into a purpose. “The intention was never to build a business. It was to help them during a time of need. But the more time I spent with them, the more deeply I fell in love with the world of craft and handmade textiles. With the encouragement of friends and family, RayEthnic slowly came to life,” says Rinku, whose new experience store in Ahmedabad is a space where customers can truly feel and experience the soul of Indian craftsmanship. “Earlier, our stores followed a traditional stacking system, but this one is designed to immerse visitors in the story behind every garment. Each section of the store is thoughtfully planogrammed by craft, from kalamkari and ajrakh to silk and tie-dye, allowing customers to explore, understand, and appreciate the diversity of techniques that shape our collections. Going forward, we plan to implement this planogram model across all our upcoming stores as part of our geographic expansion, ensuring that every RayEthnic space offers a unified, immersive craft experience that blends education, emotion, and elegance,” she states.