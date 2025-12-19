Poonam Soni revives a historic art collaboration with the launch of the Brace-watch

“Nawaz and I go back a long way. Around 2011, she did an art collection called Speed. It featured birds and butterflies, but mostly larger cats like leopards and horses,” Poonam recalls. “Those horses were galloping across the canvases. When I went to see it, I realised she had captured motion so beautifully—you could actually see the animals running. The concept of speed was conveyed perfectly.”

As a designer, Poonam’s inspiration is instantaneous. “I thought, if these horses and leopards could gallop on the wrists of my pieces, how beautiful that would look. So I approached Nawaz, we met, and we were both really excited—it was an instant connection. She said, ‘Let’s do this.’”

The result were jewel-laden, monochromatic bracelets designed for statement, featuring miniature art of tigers, jaguars, and big cats. Vibrant stones—rubies, emeralds, diamonds—created a hypnotic appeal echoing Poonam’s signature sculptural jewellery language. “Most of the animal were jaguars, leopards, and tigers. I used vibrant colours, placing them on the backs of wrists and on jewelled clasps. The pieces became very ornate and looked distinct.”

For Poonam, wearable art is not new. “I had introduced art in jewellery many years ago with Lakshman Shreshtha Later with Gaudi Revived collection I used the artworks of Indraneil Kamath and Arzan Khambatta. That was my most passionate project, Gaudi Revived. I was the first designer to bring wearable art into jewellery.”

Their collaboration remained unfinished initially, lingering in Poonam’s mind until now. “Post-Gaudí, I wanted to create a cult design. The result was the Brace-Watch. Watches are the most worn pieces, so I created a bracelet in the form of a dome-like watch, casually sitting on the wrist, in one of three vibrant palettes. Inside, it would have a small painting, striking and monochromatic,” says Poonam.

The creative process was meticulous. “The challenge was fitting a tiger or large cat face into such a small area while keeping it monochromatic. It took me eight months to create one bracelet. Each piece required nine sessions of cutting, experimenting with stone sizes, and ensuring the colour was vibrant and consistent.”

The Brace-Watch sold immediately to private collectors, including one international buyer. “The purchase took place during a FaceTime call,” says Poonam, who for the first time in her 36-year career has moved beyond one-of-a-kind heirlooms to introduce a collectible designed for a wider audience of art lovers.

With trademarked design, cult appeal, and carefully curated pricing, the Brace-Watch is both collectible and accessible. “When worn, it’s striking—your hand looks vibrant, and people notice it. The intricate work is subtle, with the focus on the dome and vibrant colour. Tiny diamonds on the sides add a delicate accent,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

