Inspired by rich textiles, weaves, and colours of Banaras, Jayanti Reddy releases a new edit

Have you ever felt Banaras through stories, poems, songs, and everything we see and hear about it? Located in Uttar Pradesh, the city is far more than just a pilgrimage destination. From the enchanting ghats and narrow lanes to the iconic Ganga aarti that hardly anyone visiting wants to miss, vibrant street food, and its people, every element of Banaras is fascinating in its own way. One of the city’s most celebrated legacies is its Banarasi weave. Handwoven silk textiles adorned with intricate borders in gold or silver threads have long been synonymous with weddings and traditional, extravagant occasions. Rich, regal, and rooted in culture, they make one feel wrapped in Indian heritage. Inspired by this city of wonders, Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy has unveiled her latest drop, Banaras, a tribute to its craft, soul, and enduring charm.

She wanted to create pieces that resonate with today’s bride who appreciates luxury with meaning

The designer expresses, “Banaras is a collection very close to my heart. The city itself feels timeless with all the craft, devotion, and energy that hasn’t changed for centuries.” To her, the name Banaras felt natural because this isn’t just a collection inspired by the place; it is dedicated to the weavers there as well as vibrant colours, and the centuries-old textile language.

“I wanted to celebrate the grandeur of Banarasi weaving, but in a way that feels softer, more wearable, and contemporary,” expresses Jayanti. She wanted to create pieces that resonate with today’s bride who appreciates luxury with meaning.

Sharing further details, she says, “We’ve worked primarily with handwoven Banarasi silks mainly because of how beautifully it drapes and how elegantly it holds hand embroidery.” Colours make for an important aspect of this collection. Jayanti envisioned something that balances tradition and modernity. She went with the classic purple, deep reds, yellow golds, pinks and also deep greens. “These are hues that feel familiar to us yet evergreen, and I love how they light up in natural movement,” she adds.