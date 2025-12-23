Shweta Kapur unveils Sexy Santa collection: Festive red dresses with a bold twist

What do Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge, Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face all have in common? A red dress! Cinematic and cheerful, a red dress is a daring statement of self-assurance. The colour is also one of joy and celebration, commonly associated with new beginnings and good fortune.
431-88 by Shweta Kapur is painting the town red with the Sexy Santa collection, which is her Flora collection turned festive. You will notice the same sculpted florals and easy meets-edgy silhouettes, now dipped in richer reds and a mood that feels instantly more playful.
“The signature confidence remains, but everything leans into a party-ready glow: deeper, bolder, and wrapped in that unmistakable holiday warmth,” says Shweta as she revisits familiar Flora codes but refracts them through a more expressive, mischievous lens.
The power of red in festive fashion
“In this edit, the florals feel more dramatic, the tailoring hits sharper, and the mood leans into that playful, spirited energy that defines the season. It is holiday red reimagined in the 431-88 universe: intentional, modern, and effortlessly chic,” she shares.
For the designer, Christmas has always felt like a moment to pause and play at the same time. “With Sexy Santa, I wanted pieces that carry that energy—effortless, a little cheeky, and made for the kind of nights where you feel like the sexiest version of yourself,” says Shweta.
The collection embraces a deeper, more saturated palette of reds that instantly signal the season, while still holding the minimal, modern restraint the brand is loved for. “You will notice that the pieces are familiar in structure yet entirely new in sentiment. It is for women who want something unfussy yet impactful; they move seamlessly through intimate dinners, quiet gatherings, and end-of-year celebrations.”
This collection becomes a natural extension of the 431-88 vocabulary, but with a shift in tone—from quiet to confident, from reflective to subtly seductive. “I would describe it as festive without excess, feminine without softness, and bold without trying too hard. It is a December story told in red, shaped with ease and edge.”
