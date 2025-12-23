Shweta Kapur unveils Sexy Santa collection: Festive red dresses with a bold twist

What do Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge, Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face all have in common? A red dress! Cinematic and cheerful, a red dress is a daring statement of self-assurance. The colour is also one of joy and celebration, commonly associated with new beginnings and good fortune.

431-88 by Shweta Kapur is painting the town red with the Sexy Santa collection, which is her Flora collection turned festive. You will notice the same sculpted florals and easy meets-edgy silhouettes, now dipped in richer reds and a mood that feels instantly more playful.

“The signature confidence remains, but everything leans into a party-ready glow: deeper, bolder, and wrapped in that unmistakable holiday warmth,” says Shweta as she revisits familiar Flora codes but refracts them through a more expressive, mischievous lens.

The power of red in festive fashion