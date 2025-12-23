This New York-based luxury brand brings its Eternity watch collection to India

India’s luxury watch market is projected to grow at a blistering pace, and Tiffany is positioning itself not just as a jeweller but as a serious horological contender. Seamlessly synchronising Manhattan sophistication with the rich heritage of the East, Tiffany & Co. debuts its exquisite Eternity by Tiffany timepieces in India. Drawing from the House’s storied legacy of craftsmanship, each watch reflects unparalleled artistry, highlighting diamonds.
The Eternity by Tiffany collection offers a refined dialogue between shape and substance, tailored for the discerning Indian connoisseur. Available in both a classic round and a vintage-inspired cushion-shaped case, they are crafted from luminous 18k rose or white gold. The dials provide a high-contrast stage for the brilliant-cut diamonds that adorn the bezel and crown.
The collection's design codes take inspiration from a series of vintage Tiffany & Co. advertisements from the 1960s that showcased diamond engagement rings in a variety of shapes and styles. On the dial of Eternity watches, each of the 12 hours is marked by a different cut: round brilliant, baguette, cushion, Tiffany True, marquise, Asscher, heart, pear, oval, emerald, triangle and princess.
At the 12-hour marker is the heart-shaped diamond, a nod to the idea that each day begins and ends with love. A testament to the House’s expert craftsmanship, artisans mill the 12 diamond settings on each dial by hand and set each diamond individually.
The dials, rendered in either a minimalist lacquered black or the iconic Tiffany Blue, provide a high-contrast stage for the brilliant-cut diamonds that adorn the bezel and crown. Reflecting the varied lifestyle of the modern Indian elite, the timepieces transition from the daytime sophistication of a refined calfskin strap to a full diamond bracelet.
The watch collection also features black dials and to create the black dial, artisans apply a layer of black lacquer, which is then polished to achieve a lustrous finish. Lacquering is a demanding technique in which the greatest challenge is to ensure a mirror-smooth surface of deep, glossy black with no inclusions or imperfections. To handcraft the Tiffany Blue dial, artisansstamp a three-dimensional sunburst motif onto the dial base. This is followed by a three-day process whereby craftspeople apply multiple layers of lacquer, each of which must be dried and cured before the next can be applied.
