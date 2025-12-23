This New York-based luxury brand brings its Eternity watch collection to India

The Eternity by Tiffany collection offers a refined dialogue between shape and substance, tailored for the discerning Indian connoisseur. Available in both a classic round and a vintage-inspired cushion-shaped case, they are crafted from luminous 18k rose or white gold. The dials provide a high-contrast stage for the brilliant-cut diamonds that adorn the bezel and crown.

The collection's design codes take inspiration from a series of vintage Tiffany & Co. advertisements from the 1960s that showcased diamond engagement rings in a variety of shapes and styles. On the dial of Eternity watches, each of the 12 hours is marked by a different cut: round brilliant, baguette, cushion, Tiffany True, marquise, Asscher, heart, pear, oval, emerald, triangle and princess.