10th Anniversary Special: Hyderabad’s fashion stalwarts decode a decade of evolution, from craft-rooted designs to bold experimentation

The Kalamkari connection

While some people discover fashion out of passion and a love for textiles, for others, it runs in the blood. Archana Jaju belongs to the latter. One of Hyderabad’s most noted names, she has been at the helm of her label for nearly 30 years, making her not just an experienced but a true veteran in the world of textiles, weaving, and handicrafts.

What makes her story even more compelling is that the journey of Kalamkari within her brand is only recent. “It actually started with handlooms and handicrafts,” she shares, adding, “But when the fourth generation entered the business, we made the brand more specific and focused on identity. This shift happened after Covid.”

Textiles have always been Archana’s destiny. “I was born into a textile family, and luckily, I got married into another textile family in Hyderabad, one of the first weavers of the Chanderi handloom,” she smiles. Her passion, however, began much earlier. “Since childhood, I have loved clothes and fabrics. I would take my grandmother’s saris and transform them. Back then, there were very few designers.” Kalamkari became central to her brand because she saw a gap. “If you visualise the fashion scene, you’ll notice most people are working with bling. But what about craft-based clothing or office wear?” she asks.

Archana’s brand always leaned towards craftsmanship and sustainability, and Kalamkari offered a fresh canvas. “People were aware of textiles and art forms, but they still wanted something new,” she says. That’s when experimentation came in. “Long ago, we went on a safari and took inspiration from there; we created animal motifs on our outfits, moving away from the typical florals. Then we started developing different forms of Kalamkari.” Archana’s goal was to make craft clothing relevant for young professionals, something they could wear to the office or in daily life. “We’re trying to experiment with different art forms on different materials,” she explains.

Today, the brand offers everything from office wear, resort wear to haldi themes and bespoke customisations. “Resort wear is our recent addition,” she tells us. For Archana, the city holds a unique place in India’s textile ecosystem. “Hyderabadis are rooted; they understand their crafts. We don’t have to explain what pen Kalamkari is; they already know what they’re buying.”