Disco-era nostalgia meets sculptural metal in a striking festive edit

What does beauty look like when the lights go out? What does rebellion look like when no one is watching? Qbik’s new festive drop, Disco Discord, celebrates glittering, shredded, immortal reminders that defiance never goes out of style. It is a tribute to the contradictory beauty of both satin and metal against the skin.
The bold dialogue between satin and metal
Satin saris flow endlessly alongside Qbik’s cult-favourite underwired blouses, painstakingly reimagined every year. Hand-embroidered gilets speak a global silhouette yet remain rooted at home. In menswear, sharp-cut tuxedos and pleated trousers are honed to near-architectural precision. And yet, even in this sharpness, the collection’s temper is dictated by the transformative surface treatments of metal elements crafted entirely in-house.
Metal here is muse and medium, CNC laser-cut artworks in stainless steel and copper, finished in silver, gunmetal, gold, and rose gold. Inspired by the unpredictable poetry of nature, Japanese clouds, trees, mountains, fences, and horses, these metallic sculptures defy expectation. Nature’s organic spirit is seldom cast in metal, yet in Disco Discord it gleams, fragmented and reborn. This is the discord the Qbik atelier seeks: a tension between what is real and what is forged, between memory and reinvention.
“This season, metal ornamentation once again became our playground,” say creative directors Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh. “We wanted to test the boundaries of couture to craft something strong yet sensual, engineered yet emotional. Disco Discord is our rebellion and, at the same time, our homage to the quiet joy found in defiance.”
Months of R&D ensured each metal edge was softened to a curve, polished, and buffed until safe against the skin. Every rivet, nalki, cutdana, bead, and crystal finds its place not just as embellishment, but as punctuation—tracing lapels, framing pockets, and chiselling corners into wearable sculpture. CNC-cut buttons appear like couture jewellery for the garment, their asymmetric forms glinting against fabric in jewel tones: ruby, dark sapphire, emerald, espresso brown, and ivory and mustard for womenswear, and white, black, navy, and sky blue for menswear.
“Honestly, the idea started with a simple thought: What happens to beauty when you stop trying to make it perfect? We kept coming back to this feeling of quiet rebellion, the kind you don’t announce but you live with. Disco Discord is our way of celebrating that side of people, the part that’s soft but still unbreakable. It’s where nostalgia from the disco era meets this inner spark of defiance that everyone carries within,” says Vrinda.
The duo has balanced the softness of satin with the strength of metal in this collection. “Satin has this very fluid, romantic energy. Metal, on the other hand, is bold and structured. When we put them together, we found this beautiful tension. The satin brings emotion, and the metal brings clarity. That balance is what makes the pieces feel sensual yet strong, which is really the mood of the whole collection,” says Gurinder.
All the metal pieces are CNC laser-cut. They have worked with stainless steel and copper sheets. “The shapes actually come from nature: clouds, mountains, even fences and horses. Once the pieces are cut, they go through days of finishing and softening edges, curving them by hand, and buffing them to make sure they sit comfortably against the body. They are not just embellishments; they feel like tiny sculptures added to the garments,” explains Vrinda.
Qbik is known for their structural silhouettes, but this time they have pushed the idea further. The dialogue between fluid fabrics and metal detailing is much stronger here. It feels more experimental, more sculptural, and bolder. “At the same time, it’s still very Qbik—the craftsmanship, the fits, the global-yet-rooted sensibility. It’s just us taking a slightly braver step forward,” adds Gurinder.
