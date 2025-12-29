Disco-era nostalgia meets sculptural metal in a striking festive edit

Months of R&D ensured each metal edge was softened to a curve, polished, and buffed until safe against the skin. Every rivet, nalki, cutdana, bead, and crystal finds its place not just as embellishment, but as punctuation—tracing lapels, framing pockets, and chiselling corners into wearable sculpture. CNC-cut buttons appear like couture jewellery for the garment, their asymmetric forms glinting against fabric in jewel tones: ruby, dark sapphire, emerald, espresso brown, and ivory and mustard for womenswear, and white, black, navy, and sky blue for menswear.

“Honestly, the idea started with a simple thought: What happens to beauty when you stop trying to make it perfect? We kept coming back to this feeling of quiet rebellion, the kind you don’t announce but you live with. Disco Discord is our way of celebrating that side of people, the part that’s soft but still unbreakable. It’s where nostalgia from the disco era meets this inner spark of defiance that everyone carries within,” says Vrinda.

The duo has balanced the softness of satin with the strength of metal in this collection. “Satin has this very fluid, romantic energy. Metal, on the other hand, is bold and structured. When we put them together, we found this beautiful tension. The satin brings emotion, and the metal brings clarity. That balance is what makes the pieces feel sensual yet strong, which is really the mood of the whole collection,” says Gurinder.

All the metal pieces are CNC laser-cut. They have worked with stainless steel and copper sheets. “The shapes actually come from nature: clouds, mountains, even fences and horses. Once the pieces are cut, they go through days of finishing and softening edges, curving them by hand, and buffing them to make sure they sit comfortably against the body. They are not just embellishments; they feel like tiny sculptures added to the garments,” explains Vrinda.

Qbik is known for their structural silhouettes, but this time they have pushed the idea further. The dialogue between fluid fabrics and metal detailing is much stronger here. It feels more experimental, more sculptural, and bolder. “At the same time, it’s still very Qbik—the craftsmanship, the fits, the global-yet-rooted sensibility. It’s just us taking a slightly braver step forward,” adds Gurinder.

Price starts at Rs 22,500. Available online.

