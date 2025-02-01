From Parisian artistry to Indian craftsmanship, this collection weaves a tale of timeless elegance

Transformation and evolution are essential parts of life, embodying our ability to adapt, grow, and embrace new experiences. This constant journey not only shapes who we are but also influences what we create, opening doors to new possibilities and allowing us to refine our strengths. Adi’s latest collection, Ecliptica mirrors this process, blending elegance and modernity to capture the essence of a woman navigating two worlds. It’s a story of stepping out of the familiar and into a captivating new realm.

The brand’s design foundation is “attraction and feel.” “Surface ornamentation is a key part of what makes our designs unique, and the texture of the fabric is just as important,” says Aditya Khandelwl, the designer behind the brand. his vision comes to life in Ecliptica, which features rich fabrics like custom jacquard weaves, silk organza, Irish satin, and raw silk.

Ecliptica tells the story of a woman who is refined, ethereal, and radiant. Her journey begins as she steps out of her frame and into a world that’s both unfamiliar and enchanting. Dressed in silhouettes that are modern yet timeless, her grace and resilience shine through intricate embroidery and expert craftsmanship. Though she dreams of returning to her own world, she finds strength in embracing this one, leaving behind a legacy of sophistication. “The collection is inspired by a visit to a museum in Paris, the vintage paintings there felt so alive — their textures, fabrics, and colour palettes sparked my creativity and shaped this collection,” Aditya explains.