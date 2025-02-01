From Parisian artistry to Indian craftsmanship, this collection weaves a tale of timeless elegance

Transformation and evolution are essential parts of life, embodying our ability to adapt, grow, and embrace new experiences. This constant journey not only shapes who we are but also influences what we create, opening doors to new possibilities and allowing us to refine our strengths. Adi’s latest collection, Ecliptica mirrors this process, blending elegance and modernity to capture the essence of a woman navigating two worlds. It’s a story of stepping out of the familiar and into a captivating new realm.
The brand’s design foundation is “attraction and feel.” “Surface ornamentation is a key part of what makes our designs unique, and the texture of the fabric is just as important,” says Aditya Khandelwl, the designer behind the brand. his vision comes to life in Ecliptica, which features rich fabrics like custom jacquard weaves, silk organza, Irish satin, and raw silk.
Ecliptica tells the story of a woman who is refined, ethereal, and radiant. Her journey begins as she steps out of her frame and into a world that’s both unfamiliar and enchanting. Dressed in silhouettes that are modern yet timeless, her grace and resilience shine through intricate embroidery and expert craftsmanship. Though she dreams of returning to her own world, she finds strength in embracing this one, leaving behind a legacy of sophistication. “The collection is inspired by a visit to a museum in Paris, the vintage paintings there felt so alive — their textures, fabrics, and colour palettes sparked my creativity and shaped this collection,” Aditya explains.
With Ecliptica, wearability takes center stage, staying true to the brand’s principle of ‘Ramp to Reality.’ While the collection dazzles on the runway, it’s also designed for real-life celebrations like cocktail parties, Bollywood nights, and shagun ceremonies. The lineup includes versatile pieces like dresses, jumpsuits, lehengas, and draped skirts, making it perfect for any stylish occasion. Creating the collection wasn’t without its challenges. “At one point, I dismissed a fabric as unusable, but two months later, I had a breakthrough, and it became a cornerstone of the collection. I believe everything happens for a reason,” Aditya reflects. his moment of inspiration turned a potential setback into a creative triumph.
Signature pieces from Ecliptica include a tailored jumpsuit and a sleeveless top paired with embroidered flared organza pants, both highlighting the brand’s attention to detail and artistry. The collection carries a powerful message: “Always experiment—it works.” Aditya’s journey shows how creativity often arises from the unexpected, encouraging us to embrace change and trust our instincts.
Price starts at INR 35,000. Available online.