Sunshine Meadows is a celebration of nature’s quiet opulence inspired by poetry and qawwali

As creative souls, we find ourselves drawn to the beauty of nature. Beyond its vital role in sustaining our very existence, with the air we breathe and the water we cannot live without, nature offers an end- less source of inspiration.
Through art, design, and craftsmanship, people find innovative ways to capture nature’s essence, whether to celebrate its beauty or remind us of its irreplaceable importance. In the world of fashion, this connection feels especially profound, a chance to tell stories of nature’s splendour through every thread and silhouette. With their latest drop, Sunshine Meadows, fashion brand Nirmooha continues this conversation. A tribute to the untouched beauty of meadows, this collection invites us to pause and marvel at nature’s quiet opulence.
The founder and director Prreeti jaiin Nainutia says, “Inspired by the evocative verses and the timeless qawwali of Amir Khusrau, our latest collection, Sunshine Meadows is a celebration of nature’s quiet opulence.” Drawing from images of golden fields, fragrant orchards, and blossoming landscapes, this collection, she says, reimagines the beauty of untouched meadows through luxury prêt.
Prreeti shares that Sunshine Meadows is divided into two distinct parts. “The first one celebrates nature’s opulence with intricate prints, 3-D embroidery, flowing silhouettes, and earthy elegance,” she adds. Part two, on the other hand, takes a minimalist turn with solid hues, clean lines, and subtle embroidery, exuding timeless charm perfect for the season of love. Together, according to her, the two segments offer a harmonious blend of vibrant beauty and hand- crafted sophistication.
Getting into more details, Prreeti tells us, “For part one, we have used fabrics like cotton, mul, chiffon, and muslin silk, perfect for flowing silhouettes, paired with jute-based cotton and denim for added texture.” For the second part, she pre- ferred structured materials such as silk blends, crush cotton, rolex cotton, jute-based cotton, and crochet creating sleek, minimalist designs. “This season, we introduce a pal- ette as rich as the earth itself; poppy red, almond white, henna green, teal blue, and terra brown, interspersed with delicate neutrals that echo the colours of autumn and winter foliage,” Prreeti says.
The outfits in this edit showcase the brand’s signature handworked cording embroidery that adds texture and depth, bringing a hint of craftsmanship to each piece. “Nature-inspired signature prints capture the essence of blooming meadows and blossoms, understated applique embroidery enhances the clean, elegant look across the collection,” Prreeti informs. he versatile silhouettes range from flowing dresses and separates to tailored pieces, offering an effortless style that seamlessly transitions through seasons. “Sunshine Meadows also includes tailored coats, statement jumpsuits, and draped silhouettes. From casual day dresses to evening ensembles, each piece is designed to provide comfort,” Prreeti adds.
She concludes by describing the collection as a reflection of walking through a blooming meadow, evoking a sense of grace, confidence, and serene connection with nature.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.
