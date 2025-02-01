Sunshine Meadows is a celebration of nature’s quiet opulence inspired by poetry and qawwali

As creative souls, we find ourselves drawn to the beauty of nature. Beyond its vital role in sustaining our very existence, with the air we breathe and the water we cannot live without, nature offers an end- less source of inspiration.

Through art, design, and craftsmanship, people find innovative ways to capture nature’s essence, whether to celebrate its beauty or remind us of its irreplaceable importance. In the world of fashion, this connection feels especially profound, a chance to tell stories of nature’s splendour through every thread and silhouette. With their latest drop, Sunshine Meadows, fashion brand Nirmooha continues this conversation. A tribute to the untouched beauty of meadows, this collection invites us to pause and marvel at nature’s quiet opulence.

The founder and director Prreeti jaiin Nainutia says, “Inspired by the evocative verses and the timeless qawwali of Amir Khusrau, our latest collection, Sunshine Meadows is a celebration of nature’s quiet opulence.” Drawing from images of golden fields, fragrant orchards, and blossoming landscapes, this collection, she says, reimagines the beauty of untouched meadows through luxury prêt.