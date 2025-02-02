The stories of Himachal are preserved and celebrated through this collection

Heritage serves as a rich tapestry of cultural narratives, traditions, and craftsmanship that informs contemporary fashion design. This is evident in The Humane Collective’s new Malana collection, which centres around gender-fluid designs which ensure that garments transcend traditional boundaries.

Malana is a journey into the heart of Himachal Pradesh. Named after a small yet iconic village known for its deep faith in devtas and devis, Malana reflects a unity that is central to its inhabitants’ way of life. The vision behind this collection pays homage to the self-sufficiency and natural wealth of the region. “Malana seeks to preserve and celebrate the hidden narratives of this enchanting land, ensuring its rich heritage resonates far and wide. It is a celebration of unity, resilience, and the power of simplicity—a legacy that endures across time and place,” says Ritika Thakur, the lead designer.