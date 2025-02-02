The stories of Himachal are preserved and celebrated through this collection

Heritage serves as a rich tapestry of cultural narratives, traditions, and craftsmanship that informs contemporary fashion design. This is evident in The Humane Collective’s new Malana collection, which centres around gender-fluid designs which ensure that garments transcend traditional boundaries.
Malana is a journey into the heart of Himachal Pradesh. Named after a small yet iconic village known for its deep faith in devtas and devis, Malana reflects a unity that is central to its inhabitants’ way of life. The vision behind this collection pays homage to the self-sufficiency and natural wealth of the region. “Malana seeks to preserve and celebrate the hidden narratives of this enchanting land, ensuring its rich heritage resonates far and wide. It is a celebration of unity, resilience, and the power of simplicity—a legacy that endures across time and place,” says Ritika Thakur, the lead designer.
At the core of the brand’s philosophy is a message that embodies an inclusive luxury lifestyle — one that expresses timeless style and luxury while being conscious, natural, and handcrafted by artisanal communities. The brand's identity revolves around three fundamental pillars: Prakruti, meaning nature; Poonji, signifying value or economics; and Samaj, representing society.
The themes prevalent in this season’s collection draw heavily from Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage. The pleats in the clothing run similar to the drapes of traditional palkis (palanquins) and motifs inspired by Kathkuni temple architecture symbolise the region’s spiritual and cultural essence. “The palette mirrors the region’s natural and cultural essence. Earth tones evoke lush forests and fertile soil, while winter whites and greys capture snowy peaks. Vibrant accents in bold reds, deep blues, and warm yellows reflect traditional attire and festivals,” shares Ritika.
The Malana collection features free-flowing garments designed with thoughtful details like pleats and minimal closures. These versatile pieces are suitable for various occasions — from casual brunches to relaxed evening gatherings — emphasising comfort without compromising style. Sustainability plays a crucial role in this collection; it is curated with natural materials handmade by communities using traditional techniques for a slow lifestyle.
Through this collection, The Humane Collective aims to encourage thoughtful wardrobe choices that honour both craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
Prices starts at INR 7,000. Available online.