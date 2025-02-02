This edit is a tribute to exploration, not just as an act, but as a way of life

For some people, travelling is pure joy. It’s a journey that goes beyond destinations, becoming a soulful exploration of the world and oneself. Whether planned or spontaneous, travel is a teacher, offering lessons in every step, from choosing the perfect spot and packing essentials to the thrill of the journey itself. t’s about savouring the local flavours, meeting interesting people, and immersing yourself in the charm of a new place altogether. Nicobar’s latest collection, afar, is sure to evoke your most cherished travel memories and inspiring new adventures with every design.
Discussing Safar, the co-creative director of the brand, Aparna Chandra tells us, “Safar is designed for the modern explorer, celebrating simplicity in motion. his collection is a tribute to travel — not just as an act, but as a way of life.” According to her, each piece is crafted to adapt to every destination and every turn of the journey, blending form and function seamlessly. he essence of afar lies in its versatility, effortless silhouettes, adaptable designs, and practical elements that make travelling a joyful ride.
Nicobar weaves a design language that embodies the essence of modern India — a harmonious fusion of age-old traditions and contemporary elegance. Drawing inspiration from journeys across the Indian Ocean, their creations celebrate local craftsmanship while embracing a global perspective. Aparna says, “For us, travel fuels creativity. It’s woven into the brand’s , and afar reflects that. It has pieces inspired by both the landscapes and cultures we encounter.” Set against natural landscapes and classic architecture, with warm tones and curated props, the shoot blends old-world charm with Safar’s modern, versatile designs — a true reflection of Nicobar’s ethos.
“The vintage aesthetic for afar is inspired by nostalgia for the golden age of travel, evoking the charm of handwritten postcards, weathered luggage, and leisurely voyages,” shares Aparna.
For Safar, they’ve used natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and sustainable blends — chosen for their comfort, durability, and adaptability to different climates. he colour palette, if you see, draws directly from nature’s landscapes, featuring sands, seashell whites, ocean blues, and warm terracotta tones. These colours are evocative of travel destinations — beaches, deserts, and coastal horizons.
Aparna tells us, “The prints on these outfits are inspired by journeys, from Moroccan patterns to tropical motifs, seamlessly blending versatility and visual storytelling. Design elements like hidden pockets, convertible styles, and hand-finished details ensure functionality while maintaining elegance.”
