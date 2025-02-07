Raat Ki Rani is an ode to the strength and power of femininity

For creative souls, inspiration knows no bounds, it can strike anywhere, at any moment, weaving its magic into the fabric of their artistry. What’s truly fascinating is how these visionaries translate their thoughts, emotions, and the dualities of life into breathtaking creations. Such is the case with fashion designer Gazal Gupta, whose collection, Raat Ki Rani, is a poetic ode to nocturnal elegance.
Enchanted by its story of inspiration, we delved deeper to uncover the essence behind these mesmerising designs, each piece a reflection of artistry, emotion, and the beauty of the night. Gazal, celebrated for her mesmerising ethnic ensembles, masterfully fuses traditional artistry with contemporary elegance. Her latest collection, Raat Ki Rani, is a poetic reflection of this signature style.
“The journey of this collection began on a serene evening in my garden,” she shares. “Surrounded by the intoxicating fragrance of nightblooming jasmine, I was struck by its delicate balance — the softness of its petals and the boldness of its scent.”
This epiphany deepened as she drew parallels with womanhood. She explains, “The experience mirrored the duality I see in women: strength intertwined with grace.” An ode to this harmony, Raat Ki Rani captures the ethereal beauty of the night and the bold, untamed spirit of the Indian woman."
It’s fascinating to see how fashion designers interpret the essence of womanhood in their own unique ways. Today’s woman is bold, radiant, and self-assured, making choices that shape her path and leaving an indelible mark on the world. Yet, amidst this strength and independence, she embodies a warmth that is nurturing, gentle, and deeply feminine, weaving love and grace into the lives she touches.
Talking about the materials used in Raat Ki Rani, Gazal informs, “For this, we chose fabrics that evoke luxury and fluidity, such as raw silk, organza, and tulle, adorned with intricate hand- embroideries.”
The colour palette reflects the enchanting hues of the night — deep midnight blues, soft ivories, rich emeralds, and luminous golds, accented with blush pink and silver. Throwing light on the designs, Gazal says, “I have used floral motifs inspired by the flower, raat ki rani, delicate sequin work mimicking starlight, and drapes that flow as effortlessly as moonlight.”
This collection consists of opulent lehengas, fluid saris, and structured jackets. Each piece is designed to cater to the grandeur of the festive and wedding seasons while remaining versatile enough to reflect personal style. The intricate embroidery, luxurious textures, and bold-yet- delicate aesthetic resonate deeply with women looking for timeless elegance with a contemporary edge.
Gazal expresses, “The versatility of Raat Ki Rani allows it to shine on various occasions. From sangeet ceremonies to cocktail parties, from festive gatherings to intimate celebrations, the collection is perfect for moments when one wishes to make a lasting impression.” The fluid elegance of the pieces, she agrees, also makes them ideal for evening soirées or formal events.
Given Gazal’s deep focus on handcrafted artistry, we couldn’t help but ask about the role of local artisans in her creations. She shares, “They are the soul of this collection. From intricate hand-embroideries to delicate detailing, their craftsmanship breathes life into every piece.” She explains to us that the process involves sourcing premium fabrics, ideating intricate motifs, and translating these into wearable art through handiwork.
Every detail of the Raat Ki Rani campaign shoot was planned to evoke an aura of mystery and enchantment. Set against the backdrop of a heritage mansion embraced by lush gardens, the setting mirrored the allure of moonlit nights. “We wanted to capture the timeless beauty of the collection in an opulent yet natural ambience. The soft glow of lanterns, the shimmer of moonlight, and the delicate rustle of leaves created the perfect stage for Raat Ki Rani,” says Gazal.
We love how she beautifully weaves the contrasts of a woman’s personality into her collection. A lehenga with bold geometric gold threadwork softened by delicate florals, a sari blending structured pleats with a cascading organza pallu — each piece embodies the resilient yet tender spirit of a woman. Grit & grace Pieces from the collection
Price starts at Rs 1,39,000. Available in store, Banjara Hills. Also available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi