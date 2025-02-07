This collection is a timeless ode to romance and passion

Valentine's day is more than just a celebration of love, it’s an opportunity to express yourself through fashion that speaks the language of romance. From bold reds and soft pinks to delicate fabrics, these outfits are designed to capture the essence of the day and make every moment feel special.
Inspired by the timeless allure of love, Amore by The Dapper Lady seeks to capture the passion and emotion which mirrors romantic elegance. The vision for the collection is to create clothing that evokes a sense of warmth and intimacy. “I got married last year to the love of my life, and the joy and transformation it brought into my life naturally found their way into this collection. Amore is more than just clothing—it’s a celebration of love,” reflects Twisha Arora Soni, the brand’s founder and creative director.
The collection stands out for its unique design vocabulary, which seamlessly blends sophistication, elegance, and modernity. “The Dapper Lady embodies a woman who wears her heart on her sleeve, exuding confidence and fearlessness in everything she does. She’s unapologetic, powerful, and firmly believes she can do everything a man can— only better,” shares Twisha.
A defining feature of Amore is its carefully curated fabrics and colour palettes. “The collection features a lot of blacks and cherry reds, with touches of rose gold and soft pinks to maintain a balance between bold and delicate. We also added a hint of green to bring freshness and brightness,” explains Twisha. The collection uses rich, textured fabrics to create a visual harmony that is both striking and soothing. Sustainability is essential to the brand with each piece crafted with a commitment to environmental responsibility. The design process adopts an approach which emphasises mindful production. “We are also proud to be a cruelty-free brand, using only vegan leather and faux fur in all our products,” adds Twisha.
Through this collection, The Dapper Lady aims to convey a message of individuality and self-expression, encouraging wearers to embrace their unique style. “The message behind Amore is one of love, passion, and effortless elegance. It’s about celebrating the beauty of self-expression through fashion and wearing pieces that make you feel unapologetically yourself,” Twisha concludes.
Price starts at INR 2,990. Available online.