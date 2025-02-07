Untamed elegance and free-spirited creativity meet in this collection

In the way nature surprises us with its wild beauty, bringing this vision to life, Mushroom on Toast — a clothing label founded by the mother-daughter duo Suvarna and Nandita Goliya — stands out with its unique blend of ideas. Inspired by the untamed beauty of nature, the brand seamlessly combines Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetic, creating designs that speak to contemporary sensibilities.

The latest collection, In the Folds, celebrates the vibrant energy and organised chaos of the phool mandi (flower market). Inspired by the marketplace’s bustling life, sturdy flower stems, delicate petals, and secrets wrapped in beetle leaves, this collection embodies the marketplace’s rhythm. “Damp floors, yellow bulbs, loud callings, and the hum of early mornings are woven into the essence of this collection. It celebrates hidden beauty, pleats that signify movement, and colours that evoke life, reminding us that the extraordinary often resides in the most unexpected places, ” shares Suvarna Goliya, founder of the brand.