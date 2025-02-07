Untamed elegance and free-spirited creativity meet in this collection

In the way nature surprises us with its wild beauty, bringing this vision to life, Mushroom on Toast — a clothing label founded by the mother-daughter duo Suvarna and Nandita Goliya — stands out with its unique blend of ideas. Inspired by the untamed beauty of nature, the brand seamlessly combines Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetic, creating designs that speak to contemporary sensibilities.
The latest collection, In the Folds, celebrates the vibrant energy and organised chaos of the phool mandi (flower market). Inspired by the marketplace’s bustling life, sturdy flower stems, delicate petals, and secrets wrapped in beetle leaves, this collection embodies the marketplace’s rhythm. “Damp floors, yellow bulbs, loud callings, and the hum of early mornings are woven into the essence of this collection. It celebrates hidden beauty, pleats that signify movement, and colours that evoke life, reminding us that the extraordinary often resides in the most unexpected places, ” shares Suvarna Goliya, founder of the brand.
The collection emphasises individuality, encouraging wearers to carry a piece of India wherever they go. The designs are crafted to inspire pride, joy, and a personal connection in every wearer. Tailoring is one of the cornerstones of the brand. “This highly skilled craft breathes character, life, and structure into our garments. Without it, fabric remains mere cloth,” Suvarna explains. Unique patterns are a key factor of the brand, with garments designed to fit across at least four sizes, ensuring inclusivity and functionality. In the making of the clothing only pure fabrics are used across the collection, ensuring uncompromising quality from yarn to the finished garment. “Key techniques include hand-done accordion pleating, ruffle textures, and intricate tie-dye work from Kutch,” Suvarna shares. The result is a versatile line of “outing wear” suitable for a variety of occasions, including dinners, parties, dates, long drives, and travel.
Sustainability is crucial to the brand. By ensuring fair and timely wages for rural artisans, the brand not only supports their well-being but also ensures the preservation of their craft for future generations. Behind the scenes, the journey from ideation to execution is a collaborative effort. “Our young, dynamic social media team—Tanish Malji, Sonakshi Bhandari, and Hritika Malji—has been instrumental in shaping our brand’s premium yet heartfelt presence on a global stage,” Suvarna adds.
Signature pieces from the collection include jackets and capes, ruffle shirts, denim kurtas and pants, and embroidered ties. These garments highlight the brand’s distinctive design elements and versatility, offering stylish options for every occasion. Much like its quirky name, Mushroom on Toast is a delightful combination of creativity and flavour, bringing joy to wardrobes everywhere.
Price starts at INR 8,500. Available online.