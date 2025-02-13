FDCI India Men's Weekend 2025 set to unveil in Jaipur this month

The charming Diggi Palace of Pink City is all geared up to host one of the most memorable events this weekend, blending heritage and fashion. The third edition of FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025 (FDCI stands for Fashion Design Council of India) on February 15 and 16, celebrates India’s rapidly evolving menswear fashion scene.

Going down the memory lane, the inaugural edition had set the stage for redefining men's fashion by highlighting innovation and craftsmanship, while the second edition expanded its reach, featuring a diverse mix of established and emerging designers. The third edition now aims to bring together exceptional designers from all over India representing cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Nagpur and Bengaluru.

The fashion-weekend features designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Shantnu & Nikhil, Ashish N Soni, Varun Bahl, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tyler, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Samant Chauhan, Mandira Wirk, Antar Agni, Bloni, Countrymade, Khanijo, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva, Rohit Kamra, Nirmooha, Mahima Mahajan, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Vivek Karunakaran, Dhruv Vaish, Manoviraj Khosla, SNOB, Nought One and Arjan Dugal among other prominent designers.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI shares, "We are thrilled to host another edition of FDCI India Men's Weekend in Jaipur, a city that beautifully represents heritage and modernity-just like the menswear we will be showcasing. The choice of Diggi Palace as the venue underscores our commitment to celebrating India's rich cultural heritage while paving the way for contemporary design innovations. India Men's Weekend has become the biggest platform for the country's finest menswear designers, and we look forward to an unforgettable showcase this year."