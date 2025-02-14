This edit is a tribute to the artistry that exudes both luxury and lasting beauty

The beauty of ancient fabric art lies in its intricate craftsmanship, where every thread tells a story of culture, tradition, and skilled artistry. Textiles like Banarasi brocade and vintage tapestries carry the essence of history in their rich patterns and designs, preserving centuries of heritage.

Tiger and Twig’s latest collection, the Archival Edit, blends these timeless traditions with contemporary design. The collection honours artisanal craftsmanship while offering a fresh take on luxury, rooted in cultural heritage. By combining the finest elements of Banarasi brocade and vintage tapestry, it creates a line that feels both luxurious and enduring, celebrating the evergreen appeal of traditional fabric art in a modern context.

“Banarasi brocade, originating from the sacred city of Varanasi, is known for its intricate patterns woven with gold and silver zari threads. Historically, it was reserved for royalty and used during the Mughal era,” explains Pooja Shah, the founder and designer of the brand. Vintage tapestries, on the other hand, hail from Europe, particularly between the 14th and 18th centuries. These heavy fabrics, often used for upholstery, are rich in history, depicting everything from baroque life to mythological stories.

The Archival Edit consists of antique tapestries, Banarasi brocade, delicate crocheted lace, silk tassels, and metallic zippers come together in a way that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking. “One of the standout pieces in the collection is the corset, designed with precise paneling and boning to sculpt the body beautifully,” notes Pooja. With a zipper on one side for ease of wear and a tie-up back that allows for a customisable fit, this piece embodies the collection’s focus on both luxury and practicality.